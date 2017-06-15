Councillor urges fellow councillors not to get 'distracted'

BYRON Shire councillor Alan Hunter has urged his fellow councillors not to get distracted by non-core issues and focus on managing its business.

Cr Hunter is the lone conservative voice on Byron Council and often finds himself at odds with the Green and Labour dominated council.

"Coal seam gas, socially responsible investments and nett zero emissions by 2025 are but just examples of the issues Byron Council is distracted with on top of all (our) core functions," he said.

"With the provision of a range of services in terms of what Local Government can provide getting harder and harder to deliver, there is community expectation that we refocus our attention on managing road and public infrastructure maintenance and renewal, the provision of core social services and guiding and administering development in a wide ranging variety of land use zones.

Cr Hunter said that it appears to be, "inevitable that Local Government, and in particular Byron Shire Council, will need to get a whole lot smarter to stay in front of (current) financial challenges.

"This in itself is a huge challenge for an organisation (such as ours) that knows only how to spend money and has little Councillor experience in driving commercial business to profitability," he said.

"Council has a wide ranging and often under-utilised asset base with which an experienced business operator could find innovative ways to return profitable recurring annual income.

"Properties such as the Cavanbah (sports) Centre, the north Mullumbimby STP 40 hectare property, Tyagarah airfield, caravan parks and the works depot in Bayshore Drive are a few examples in the mix."

Cr Hunter said if council did decide to pursue commercial opportunities around assets like those mentioned it would need to, "develop a Business Unit made up of highly experienced local community members to advise council in such matters to have any chance of success."

"There are many options from which a finely tuned Business Unit Reference Group could consider driving increased returns for the community.

"It's time we as a council put more effort into (considering) looking at how we can afford to continue to provide even the most basic of services, and steer clear of the potholes of distraction that take our eye off our primary responsibility to residents and ratepayers."