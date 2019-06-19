Focus and grit leads Lismore student to top honours

TOP STUDENT: Lismore student Julian Bester, 19, (right) was n awarded Vocational Student of the Year at the prestigious North Coast & Mid North Coast Regional Training Awards Presentation Event at Opal Cove in Coffs Harbour on June 14.

A LISMORE student's determination and courage has seen him overcome the tragedy of losing his sight to take out the NSW TAFE award for top vocational student.

Julian Bester, 19, was awarded Vocational Student of the Year at the prestigious North Coast & Mid North Coast Regional Training Awards Presentation Event at Opal Cove in Coffs Harbour last week.

Mr Bester was one of three TAFE NSW students who claimed half of the six awards on offer at the Training Services NSW event, including Apprentice of the Year and Trainee of the Year.

Regarded as a determined, hard-working and talented student, Mr Bester studied a Certificate III in Business.

His teachers said he has overcome a number of big challenges with admirable courage in his life after going blind at the start of 2018 due to hydrocephalus.

Mr Bester said winning this award has inspired him even further to work hard towards his goals.

"I am about to start studying music and I have never even learnt to play an instrument. TAFE NSW has inspired me to try things I haven't tried before," he said.

"I have struggled with a huge life change recently and TAFE NSW has shown me that I can do whatever I set out to achieve."

TAFE NSW Regional General Manager, Susie George has congratulated the region's "training champions" after an impressive display by TAFE NSW students at the Training Awards.

"TAFE NSW is proud of the winners' achievements and we are confident that the exciting learning opportunities we created for these students helped them to develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their career," she said.

"It's incredibly rewarding for TAFE NSW staff to watch students like Julian grow in the knowledge that the skills and talents they learn with us have the potential to transform their lives."

The annual Training Services NSW event recognises and rewards the outstanding achievements of vocational students and demonstrates the extent of quality in the vocational education and training sector.

The winners of the North Coast & Mid North Coast Training Awards will be considered for the NSW Training Awards which will be held in Sydney this September.