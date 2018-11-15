Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The theft of six-week-old foal, Holly, devastated the owners.
The theft of six-week-old foal, Holly, devastated the owners.
Pets & Animals

Stolen foal found dead by owners

by AAP
15th Nov 2018 6:14 AM

A valuable foal stolen from a racing stable in outer Melbourne has been found dead by its owners.

The six-week-old foal called Holly was discovered missing from the stable in Carrum Downs on Monday.

Holly was in a paddock with a brood mare and receiving veterinary treatment which required her to wear splint boots.

Investigators found the splint boots in the paddock and believe the foal was carried to a waiting vehicle.

But on Wednesday the owners found the foal dead on their property. Police say investigations are ongoing.

dead editors picks stolen foal

Top Stories

    When Greta was denied a cigarette, all hell broke loose

    premium_icon When Greta was denied a cigarette, all hell broke loose

    Crime AFTER scaling the scaffolding of the hospital, she kicked a nurse, threatened to cut a police officer's throat and said she would "blow up" the police station.

    Why $21 million development was 'not in the public interest'

    premium_icon Why $21 million development was 'not in the public interest'

    Council News The planning panel has made a decision on controversial project

    Naturists slam calls for nude beach closure

    premium_icon Naturists slam calls for nude beach closure

    News Councillors will vote again on the beach's clothing optional status

    Aviation magazine has been flying high for 30 years

    premium_icon Aviation magazine has been flying high for 30 years

    Business Lismore publication going strong after 30 years.

    Local Partners