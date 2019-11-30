Menu
FNQ fruit farmer joins Farmer Wants a Wife

by Jack Lawrie
30th Nov 2019 12:18 PM
A CASSOWARY Coast fruit farmer with a dry sense of humour and a love of Italian food will go looking for love on the next season of Farmer Wants A Wife.

Innisfail's Sam Reitano will put it all on the line on the Channel 7 show, which will air in 2020, as he searches for a partner to join him on the land.

Born and raised on a tropical fruit farm, Sam said life with him would mean no cattle to round up or early morning milking - just plenty of fruit to eat, driving lessons on the tractor and mud to rip up on the quad bike.

"I think I'm a good catch because I'm nice, caring, I've got a lot to give, and I love spoiling someone," he said.

The 27-year-old Sicilian said his ideal partner was someone who was trustworthy, loyal and kind, who had a good sense of humour and could handle lots of Italian food.

"It's really important to me to find true love because one day I want to settle down with a family of my own," he said.

"I'd like to have my children be raised on (our) farm, where my grandfather raised his son, and his son raised me."

