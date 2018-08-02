FNC trio eliminated from US Open of Surfing

BAD RUN: Matt Wilkinson and fellow FNC surfers Stu Kennedy and Mikey Wright have been eliminated from the US Open of Surfing in California.

FAR North Coast surfers Stu Kennedy, Matt Wilkinson and Mikey Wright were all eliminated in the second round of the US Open of Surfing in California.

The second round exit could spell the end for Wilkinson who is in a battle to requalify for the World Surf League tour next year.

The Byron Bay resident was a title contender the previous two years but has struggled to replicate that form in 2018.

Wright has been a wildcard entry at most events this year and is knocking on the door of being a fulltime competitor.

He is currently ninth in the world rankings and could drop out of the top 10 by the time the US Open finishes.

This year my main goal is to take the best out of the opportunities you're given," Wright said.

"I've been trying to do that this year and just working really hard. It has been paying off."

Wright is currently ranked third in the second tier World Qualifying Series with the top 10 going on to the main tour at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, it has been a tough slog for Kennedy who has been battling it out on the QS this year.

Kennedy started on the QS in 2008 and is coming off two years on the professional tour.

Lennox Head teenager Mikey McDonagh is clinging to 42nd spot on the world tour rankings.

He competed as a wildcard in the Rip Curl Pro in April.