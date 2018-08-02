Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BAD RUN: Matt Wilkinson and fellow FNC surfers Stu Kennedy and Mikey Wright have been eliminated from the US Open of Surfing in California.
BAD RUN: Matt Wilkinson and fellow FNC surfers Stu Kennedy and Mikey Wright have been eliminated from the US Open of Surfing in California. Kelly Cestari
Sport

FNC trio eliminated from US Open of Surfing

by Mitchell Craig
2nd Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAR North Coast surfers Stu Kennedy, Matt Wilkinson and Mikey Wright were all eliminated in the second round of the US Open of Surfing in California.

The second round exit could spell the end for Wilkinson who is in a battle to requalify for the World Surf League tour next year.

The Byron Bay resident was a title contender the previous two years but has struggled to replicate that form in 2018.

Wright has been a wildcard entry at most events this year and is knocking on the door of being a fulltime competitor.

He is currently ninth in the world rankings and could drop out of the top 10 by the time the US Open finishes.

This year my main goal is to take the best out of the opportunities you're given," Wright said.

"I've been trying to do that this year and just working really hard. It has been paying off."

Wright is currently ranked third in the second tier World Qualifying Series with the top 10 going on to the main tour at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, it has been a tough slog for Kennedy who has been battling it out on the QS this year.

Kennedy started on the QS in 2008 and is coming off two years on the professional tour.

Lennox Head teenager Mikey McDonagh is clinging to 42nd spot on the world tour rankings.

He competed as a wildcard in the Rip Curl Pro in April.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Horror motorbike crash sparked teen's downward spiral

    premium_icon Horror motorbike crash sparked teen's downward spiral

    News HE WAS so anxious he couldn't go to a supermarket. He was taking drugs, got expelled from school, lost his job and licence. But now he's turned his life around.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    The rise and fall of Kimberley Kampers

    premium_icon The rise and fall of Kimberley Kampers

    Business Ballina business 'never quite recovered' from a cash crunch.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    The key to snapping up an affordable, family-friendly home

    premium_icon The key to snapping up an affordable, family-friendly home

    News The property market in the Lismore region is highly competitive

    • 2nd Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    5 most popular hairdressers on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 5 most popular hairdressers on the Northern Rivers

    Business Whether it's a trim or a style and colour, we love our hairdressers

    • 2nd Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners