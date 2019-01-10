FNC Thunder strikes twice

Under 12 Far North Coast Thunder player Jed Mulcahy after batting during the game against Newcastle President's eleven at Heaps Oval in Lismore.

Under 12 Far North Coast Thunder player Jed Mulcahy after batting during the game against Newcastle President's eleven at Heaps Oval in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

FAR North Coast Thunder is still undefeated after winning both its games on the second day of the Lismore under-12 cricket carnival.

Opening batsman Hamish Weekes (32) and Jed Mulcahy (30) led the way with the bat while Rory McLean scored 30 in the middle order against Newcastle President's X1 at Heaps Oval.

They finished 5-155 in the 25-over game before bowling Newcastle out for 61 in the 21st over.

Kahn Johnson was the pick of the FNC bowlers, taking 4-1 off three overs while Kai Dalli finished with 2-9.

Johnson showed no signs of slowing down and was ruthless in a five-wicket haul against Mid North Coast in its second game of the day at Oakes Oval.

He took 5-1 from three overs with Mid North Coast bowled out for 61.

Thunder went on to win the game by nine wickets with Kai Dalli finishing 30 not out.

In other games, a middle order partnership helped Parramatta to an 18-run win over Hawkesbury at Nesbitt Oval.

Adhvay Jayavarapu scored 28 runs before he was run out while Ben Boxshall top-scored with 30 not out when they posted 6-140.

Manraj Kahlon, Avijay Maharaj and Tejas Verma took two wickets each for Parramatta, bowling Hawkesbury out for 122.

Central Coast batsmen Jaylen Johnston (31) and Sanjay Sharma (30) were the top run-scorers in a 78-run win over Armidale at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

They finished 3-151 with Lewis Gifford-Cock taking 4-12 when they bowled Armidale out for 73.

Elsewhere, Manly was made to work for a two-wicket win over Hornsby Ku-ring-gai and Hills in the other morning game at Casino.

Naden Cooray scored 29 from opening bat for Hornsby with his side finishing 8-116.

An unbeaten 31 from Manly top-order batsman Tom Molloy was the difference with his side chasing down the target with just three balls to spare.

Games continue for the next two days with the final to be played at Oakes Oval.