FNC groms win surf series finals

Lennox Head surfer Dembe Ryan on his way to winning the U14 division at the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps Series at Coffs Harbour yesterday. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

FAR North Coast surfers Leihani Kaloha Zoric, Max McGillvray and Dembe Ryan were among the winners in the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps Series at Coffs Harbour yesterday.

The decision to sit wide of his fellow finalists paid dividends for Dembe in the U14 boys final as he found waves and scores he needed.

He nailed a handful of impressive forehand moves to post a 14.27 (out of a possible 20) two-wave heat total and take the top spot.

Dembe competed against Lennox-Ballina Boardriders clubmate Harry O'Brien who finished fourth in the final.

As an added bonus, Dembe received an invite to attend an all-expenses-paid, three-day Woolworths Surf Camp at the Surfing Australia High-Performance Centre.

Byron Bay's Duke Wrencher was a standout on Sunday but was able to make the final.

Regarded as one of the major stepping stones in the development of young Australian surfers, the 10-event Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps Series caters for surfers from U8 to U14 across six states.

Following his standout performance on Sunday, Max McGillvray (Evans Head) continued his dominance of the U10 boys, nailing a massive 18.03 two-wave heat total.

Max surfed well beyond his years and at only five-years old Leihani Kaloha Zoric (Byron Bay) showed she was a star on the rise as she dominated the U10 girls division.

She took off on a handful of waves that stood well overhead to post a 14.16 two-wave heat total.

As a result Leihani was awarded the Pic's Peanut Butter Performer Award for the second day of competition.

Lennox Head's Mia Baker came third in the U12 girls.

Luca Martin ensured a title would remain in the Coffs region, taking out the U8 mixed division.

He posted a near-perfect nine-point ride to keep his fellow finalists at arm's length and claim the win ahead of Jasper Glossop who finished in the runner-up spot.

Sawtell surfer Rosie Smart continued her heat winning momentum, taking out the U14 girls final.

The next event is at Kiama, on the NSW South Coast, this weekend.