FNC flavour in rep cricket campaign

STEADY HAND: Lennox Head batsman Ben Moyle opened the batting for North Coast in the Bradman Cup. Ursula Bentley@Captured Aus

A HANDFUL of Far North Coast juniors were standouts during the Bradman and Kookaburra Cup cricket carnivals at Albury and Wodonga.

Central Coast won the under-14 and under-16 events while North Coast was runner-up in both.

Lismore junior and Casino top-order batsman in FNC LJ Hooker League Charles Mitchell led the way in the under-16 Bradman Cup.

He scored 87 from opening bat in a win against Central North in one of the 50-over games.

Casino teammate Tim Martin also scored 68 runs in that game while Lismore bowler Sam McLean finished the week with 10 wickets.

Mitchell also top-scored with 35 runs against Great Illawarra in a 53-run win.

Lennox Head teenager Ben Moyle opened the batting and scored 49 in the final against Central Coast.

He also scored 48 runs in a four-wicket win against ACT in a Twenty20 game.

Lismore's Brady Toniello took 4-29 in the 50-over final.

Lachlan Carlyle top-scored for North Coast in the final of the Kookaburra Cup with 38 before they were bowled out for 109.

Opening batsman Jack Wakely scored 73 not out when North Coast had a convincing eight-wicket win over Western in its semi-final.