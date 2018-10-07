FNC feel the Blues' hockey triumph

TURF WARS: Far North Coast players Steve Hunter and Paul Leadbeater after New South Wales' 2-1 win over WA in the Over-60s final at the Australian Masters Hockey Championships.

FAR North Coast duo Steve Hunter and Paul Leadbeater were part of a NSW Over-60s team that beat Western Australia 2-1 in the final at the Australian Men's Masters Hockey Championships.

Local women's coach Rhonda Mathers was team manager with NSW avenging its only loss when WA beat them 4-0 in a pool game.

Captain David Campbell scored the first goal before Clive Harrison gave them a 2-0 lead in the 54th minute.

WA scored in the 63rd minute through Peter Crowe but a relentless NSW held them out.

Hunter and Leadbeater have been long-term NSW representatives and are no strangers to gold medals at national tournaments.

Leadbeater has two decades experience with the Blues while Hunter has played most years since he joined the Ballina club in 2005.

"We turned the tables on them and we had a bit of revenge on the mind after they beat us last year,” Hunter said.

"We (NSW) were a bit unlucky in some of the other divisions but the old boys are coming home with it.

"It's a great thing to have a tournament like this at home and it's been a two-week campaign from our first game, so a fair bit goes into it.

"I've played against Paul a fair bit over the years and now we've been in a few winning rep teams together.

"We came out strongly today and caught them by surprise; from there we were able to control the game fairly well.”

It was a double celebration for NSW with the Over-75s also beating WA 2-1 on the adjacent field 15 minutes earlier.

There was no shortage of skill on display with three-time Olympic representative Donald Smart playing for WA.

NSW set up the win with early goals to Stuart Moane and Peter Smith.

"Whether it was our trip to Nimbin or the traffic jams in Byron Bay, we've seen a bit of everything this week,” NSW captain Colin Whittaker said.

"I also found Clunes, where my great grandfather and grandfather started before they drove their cattle herd across the Dorrigo plateau where I was born, so that was special too.

"We didn't score a lot of goals but we only had two against us all tournament and that made the difference.”

In other finals, SA finished unbeaten in the Over-70s after a 4-1 win over Victoria.

WA beat Queensland 3-1 in the Over-50s while NSW had a 1-0 win over Queensland in the Over-65s.