FLYOVER: Take a look at latest section of highway

AS THE completion date for the Pacific Highway duplication gets closer in 2020, more of the completed highway is being open to traffic.

A nine kilometre stretch of highway will be opened between New Italy and Devils Pulpit to allow construction teams the chance to work on existing highway.

There are changes to three exits in the section of road, as well as the moving of some U-Turn bays.

If you've not travelled north lately, or just want to see how it all looks from the air, check out NSW Road's aerial flyover of the site.