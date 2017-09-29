Flyover in memory of airmen killed in plane crash

An EA-18G Growler. Two of these will be doing a flypast over Evans Head this morning.

An EA-18G Growler. Two of these will be doing a flypast over Evans Head this morning. Samantha Elley

EVANS Head residents should get ready to look up into the skies this morning as a memorial in the skies takes place.

Two EA-18G Growler aircraft will be doing a flypast in memory of two F-111C aircrew who were killed 40 years ago today.

Squadron Leader John Holt and Flight Lieutenant Phil Noordink lost their lives on September 29, 1977 when their aircraft, callsign 'Falcon 32', crashed whilst on a practice bombing mission at Evans Head Range.

F-111 A8-133 was struck by large birds on the cockpit canopy causing the aircraft to crash south of the range.

The Growlers will fly from No. 6 Squadron at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley and conduct a low pass from north to south over the Evans Head cemetery as part of a memorial service to be held at the Evans Head War Cemetery this morning at 10.50am.

The air force appreciates the support of local Evans Head residents during this this important memorial.