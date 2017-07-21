18°
Flynn Transport company owes ATO

Hamish Broome
| 21st Jul 2017 5:30 AM
RECENTLY collapsed Northern Rivers trucking company Flynn Transport owes more than $800,000 to the Australian Tax Office for unpaid employee superannuation, according to documents from a creditor's meeting held this week.

The debt is held by NSW Employment Company Pty Ltd, one of the three companies which went into liquidation when Flynn officially closed on June 30.

A list of known creditors prepared by forensic accountancy firm Worrells shows the company owes $807,226 to the ATO for Super Guarantee.

The company owes the ATO an additional $633,310 in taxes, plus about $135,000 in unpaid wages and entitlements to former employees.

This includes some $23,500 to former director Tony Flynn.

There are no assets listed on the company's balance sheet.

However, Worrells partner Morgan Lane previously told The Northern Star assets from one of the other two companies under liquidation, would be used

Topics:  ato flynn transport northern rivers business northern rivers money

