Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tree snake made a quick getaway from a Sunshine Coast school, flying through the air. It hasn't been seen since.
A tree snake made a quick getaway from a Sunshine Coast school, flying through the air. It hasn't been seen since. Contributed
Offbeat

Flying snake terrifies Sunshine Coast school children

Matty Holdsworth
by
5th Apr 2018 4:26 PM

A SUNSHINE Coast school learned the hard way to leave snake handling to the experts.

A member of the school attempted to relocate a tree snake from a shrub at the front of the office block - however the snake had other ideas.

The snake jumped out of the tree and disappeared to the shock of the school kids below. It hasn't been seen since.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted the school's video to social media of the quick getaway.

"You see it from time to time, snakes flying or jumping through the air," catcher Lachie Gilding said.

"If they feel like they have nowhere to go, they will do that.

"That one was trying to flee from one tree to another and thought he had to get away."

It has been a busy time for snake catchers across the Coast, with snakes being found indoors due to all the recent rain.

reptiles snakes sunshine coast sunshine coast snake catcher 24/7 weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily
Freak wave sinks boat, throws skipper into water

Freak wave sinks boat, throws skipper into water

News A QUICK response has saved the life of a man who was trying to cross the notorious Ballina bar when his yacht was swamped by a huge wave.

17yo accused of terrifying break-in, stabbing, sex-assault

17yo accused of terrifying break-in, stabbing, sex-assault

Crime 17-year-old charged with sexual assault, attempted murder

COMING SOON: New Mexican restaurant for Lismore

COMING SOON: New Mexican restaurant for Lismore

Business Locals can't wait to try the nachos and burritos

Cat Empire star gives uni students a master class

Cat Empire star gives uni students a master class

Music Harry tells students, it's your vision ... make it happen

Local Partners