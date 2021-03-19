FLYING HIGH: Regional airport to host large scale model fly-in
Model aircraft creators will take to the Northern Rivers skies when a regional airport hosts the first Australian Scale Model Aircraft event to be held at a full-sized airport at Easter.
On Thursday March 18, 2021, the Model Aeronautical Association of Australia announced that Casino Airport in Richmond Valley will play host to their exciting new event over the Easter long weekend.
MAAA secretary Tyson Dodd said will be the Australia's first Scale Model Aircraft event at a full-sized airport when the Casino Airport Fly-In runs from Thursday April 1 to Monday April 5, 2021.
Mr Dyson said the event is open to pilots with any scale aircraft over 80 inches (203cm).
He said the MAAA expects hundreds of aeromodellers will participate in the Casino Airport Fly-In across the five days.
Mr Dodd said while this is the second model aircraft event at the Casino Airport, this is the first year all aeromodellers can join in.
"Last year's event at Casino was held by the Queensland Turbine Flyers group
exclusively for jet-powered models," Mr Dodd said.
"I am thrilled that we can extend this year's event to all types of scale model aircraft and
create an even more exciting and diverse occasion, attracting more visitors to the Richmond
Valley region.
"Whether your favourite model aircraft is a Towplane, Biplane, Helicopter, Gyrocopter or
Warbird, this is an event on the MAAA calendar that you don't want to miss."
Mr Dodd said the MAAA team worked closely with Richmond Valley Council and Civil Aviation Safety Authority to obtain the required approval.
"We are very grateful to the council and CASA for allowing us the opportunity to host this
unique event," Mr Dodd said.
For a gold coin donation, spectators are also invited to watch some of the best and most
experienced aeromodellers flying their aircraft, which will give them the chance to learn
more about the sport.
There will be several other activities available throughout the event including an Easter egg
drop from the model aircraft at 12.30pm daily and a barbecue lunch fundraiser.