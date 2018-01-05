Fly-in to remember dedicated airman

Great Eastern Fly-in organiser Gai Taylor takes a closer look at some of the planes arriving for the event over the weekend.

THIS month will mark one-year since the death of a man who was heavily involved in the Great Eastern Fly-In in Evans Head.

Peter Lynch, 52, and his partner Endah Cakrawati, 30, were killed in a sea plane crash in Perth on Australia Day, 2017.

In memory of Mr Lynch and his dedication to the Evans Head Aero Show, organisers will make special tribute to him.

Coordinator Gai Taylor said she hopes she can honour her friend through the events proceedings.

"We will definitely be talking about Peter ... we carry on his legacy and we are very sad he's not here - well, he might be here in spirit," Mrs Taylor said.

"He was so generous, he took all the volunteers up flying and he just loved the event so much and the aerodrome. We hope to do him proud."

Hundreds of people touched down at the Evans Head Aerodrome yesterday to get settled and ready for the show ahead.

Mrs Taylor said the event would be as exciting as ever, with an estimated 8000 to 10,000 people to attend over the two days.

"Usually we get between one and two hundred aircraft flying in," Mrs Taylor said.

"The weather is looking pretty good this year, so that bodes well for quite a large number."

The main attractions include the World War II Memorial Flypast with a squadron of warbirds, the Yak3 - Steadfast, T28 Trojan, P51 Mustangs, RAFF Winjeels, CT 4, Harvards and much more.

"There are all the air displays which everyone loves, the aerobatics, the warbirds, the formation flying and the joy rides," Mrs Taylor said. "This year again we have the Ballina RSL boat modellers. That is a beautiful display, so it's always great to get them.

"The Evans Head living museum has got a display in the marquee and this year they are focusing on part of the World War II heritage of the aerodrome.

"(And) we've got GI INK coming ... an American ground-based group..."

Mrs Taylor said the re-enactment would be authentic and include a camp kitted with equipment from 1939 to 1945.

The aviation rescue crew will also be doing a demonstration on Sunday after lunch.

"They will be running up the runway and doing a giant water display as if they were putting out a fire," Mrs Taylor said.

Mrs Taylor is encouraging everyone to come down and enjoy the weekend, as there is plenty for all to enjoy.

"Definitely come and join us. The weather is looking fantastic," she said.

"We have onsite parking this year.

"We would ask please leave your doggies and drones at home."