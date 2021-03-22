Fly in, fly out: Airline confirms it will remain on the tarmac

UP IN THE AIR: At the 2017 Lismore Aviation Expo, hundreds of people queued up to see the inside of a REX Airline s SAAB 340.

Rex (Regional Express) will return to fly direct from Lismore to Sydney and back from April 1.

The airline announced today (Monday) it will continue to operate several routes which had been earlier earmarked for closure at the end of this month.

A Rex spokeswoman confirmed the five services that will stay flying are Adelaide to Kangaroo Island, plus services from Sydney to Bathurst, Cooma, Grafton and Lismore.

“This follows the unexpected decision by the Federal Government to continue the Regional

Aviation Network Support (RANS) program until end September 2021,” the spokeswoman said.

Page MP Kevin Hogan welcomed the Lismore and Grafton announcement.

“I am extremely pleased that they have reconsidered and are now reinstating this important service to our community,” Mr Hogan said.

“Rex will continue to receive Federal Government support through the Regional Aviation Support Network until 30 September 2021.”

“These flights are important for our local economy and connects our region to major population centres.”

The future of the Lismore service was connected to a war of words between the federal Government, Rex executives and even Qantas CEO Alan Joyce.

On Wednesday, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission dismissed claims Qantas was attempting to push other airlines out of the domestic market with ‘predatory behaviour’.

A REX airline flight (plane pictured) travelling from Lismore to Sydney had to turn back to Lismore shortly after takeoff after a crack in the windscreen was discovered. Photo Jerad Williams / The Northern Star

A report released by the ACCC said claims made by Regional Express that Qantas is attempting to price out the smaller airline were “unfounded”.

Rex deputy chair John Sharp last week dubbed the Morrison government’s half-price ticket scheme “QantasKeeper”, claiming the $1.2bn aviation package set to boost domestic travel would mostly benefit the flying kangaroo.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce hit back at Rex’s claims last Friday, saying the regional carrier had received ample support.

“You can’t feel sorry for Rex because Rex has gotten all this money from the government previously,” Mr Joyce said.

“They got as a percentage of revenue seven times the aid that Qantas got last year, which is the equivalent of Qantas getting $7bn.”

Fares for travel on these routes from April onwards will be available for sale from Monday evening.

The decision to extend the services from 1 April will coincide with the start of Rex’s new regional services from Sydney to Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.

Rex is pleased that these cities will finally have access to safe and reliable air services at affordable fares that will go a long way in helping them in their economic recovery, especially at this time of severe flooding.

At the same time, Rex will also be launching its new domestic routes of Melbourne to the Gold Coast (commencing March 29) and Adelaide (commencing March 31); and Sydney to Gold Coast (commencing 1 April) on its fleet of Boeing 737-800 NG jets.