Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said resource companies operating charter flights for workers would offer spare seats to members of regional communities in urgent need of air travel for health or family reasons
Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said resource companies operating charter flights for workers would offer spare seats to members of regional communities in urgent need of air travel for health or family reasons
Business

Fly-in families for mining communities

Zizi Averill
23rd Apr 2020 6:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FLY-IN families could reunite resource communities with loved ones as the mining sector steps in while airlines slash flights.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said resource companies operating charter flights for workers would offer spare seats to members of regional communities in urgent need of air travel for health or family reasons.

"Our sector is committed to a 'people first' response to COVID-19 and is not only ensuring we protect our workers but also the communities in which we operate," Mr Macfarlane said.

"While maintaining social distancing on-board charter aircraft, companies where they can will offer spare seats, on a priority basis, to local essential service workers and people in need of urgent travel."

Testing thresholds have been removed for mining workers, Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said. Photo: Lee Constable
Testing thresholds have been removed for mining workers, Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said. Photo: Lee Constable

BREAKING: CQ miner free of COVID-19 after wrong result

New jobs portal to help Queenslanders

'If Virgin was a coal mine you'd close it': Expert

As flight cancellations impact medical professionals, Mr Macfarlane said seats also could be reserved for health workers and supplies.

He said resource companies could offer local hospitals, medical centres and pathology collection centres in regional towns and cities the opportunity to have samples and urgent packages transported on FIFO charter flights.

Workforce living close to mines could be new normal

Mining giant orders high-risk workers off Qld sites

Mining boss responds to COVID-19 safety concerns

His announcement came as testing thresholds for workers are removed.

"Any worker who displays any symptoms of fever, runny nose (or) headaches can now be tested immediately. Testing prerequisites for contact with a diagnosed person or a person who has travelled interstate or overseas will no longer apply to resource industry workers," he said.

coal mining health and safety coronavirus coronavirus isaac coronavirus mackay coronavirus whitsundays fifo ian macfarlane mining company queensland resources council
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jetstar flies back into Ballina

        premium_icon Jetstar flies back into Ballina

        News IN a welcome sign for the local economy the first Jetstar touched down into Ballina signalling a small step back to normality for the region.

        Take part in our virtual Anzac Day parade

        premium_icon Take part in our virtual Anzac Day parade

        News BOOTS won’t be marching, but we can honour our servicemen and women.

        Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        premium_icon Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        News The New Zealand Warriors hope to use Lennox Head as training base

        More beach carparks set to close

        premium_icon More beach carparks set to close

        News Pat Morton (Lennox Point) and Lighthouse Beach carparks from Thursday evening 23...