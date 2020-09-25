'Fly high': Promising sportsman and 'larrikin' remembered

Edward "Eddie" Allen has been remembered in an emotional funeral service in Lismore.

FOR a teen who loved his sport so dearly, there could be no better place than the field for a final farewell.

An emotional service has been held today to remember the life of Edward "Eddie" Allen, a talented Lismore Colts player, who died suddenly in a car crash on September 14.

Native flowers, sunflowers and other blooms adorned a bright pink coffin which sat atop a pair of tyres at Lismore Rugby Club.

Lismore teenager Edward "Eddie" Allen, a promising young rugby player, was killed when he crashed into a tree near the Lismore Golf Club.

Beside a photo of the 17-year-old, his rugby boots were on display.

Eddie is remembered by his parents Nick and Angela Allen and siblings Gabby and Noah.

While COVID-19 restrictions meant a limited number could be present at the service, more than 300 tuned in to a live stream.

Nick Allen recalled his son's many injuries growing up, his love of nature and sport.

"You pushed the boundaries of us all and gave us space to grow," Mr Allen told the gathering.

"The physical outlet of rugby was a godsend.

"As you grew as a person and matured and understood the rules you improved.

"You loved training and always just being around the boys, from U8s right through to mens.

"You understood the importance of team.

"Seeing you enjoy the community of sport is something I'm proud of.

"You were kind and gentle to the little ones, challenging to your peers, on equal terms yet respectful to the elders."

Gabby Allen offered a prayer, speaking of the family's "immense pain" and the comfort they seek in God.

"We thank you for the 17 years we had with Ed," she said.

"He taught us how to love deeply, squeeze life into each moment.

"I pray that we can cling to these things."

Stew Playsted, pastor at Southern Cross Presbyterian Church, spoke of the "twinkle" in Eddie's eyes.

"Eddie wanted to be a Wallaby," he said.

"He wanted to play the game they play in heaven.

"But he never got to see that dream come true, at least not on this field.

"But Eddie knew the way to heaven and that was to back the true superman."

In a song recorded since Eddie's passing, a Richmond River High School student and mate said: "so many people are going to miss you, bro. Fly high, Eddie."

Warwick Binney, of Binney Family Funerals, said Eddie was a "larrikin" and a "loveable, cheeky" character.