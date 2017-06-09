Fly a plane at aviation expo

Lismore Aviation Centre head of operations Bill Kiernan said they were looking to help young aviators get in the skies sooner by heavily subsidising the first component of their flying training.

ASPIRING pilots will get the chance to lift off at this year's Lismore Aviation Expo on June 17 as part of the Pathway to Wings program run by the Northern Rivers Aero Club.

Normally costing upwards of $250 the discovery flights offer potential pilots the opportunity to test what it is like to be behind the controls of a plane, including take off.

At the expo, the flights will be a fraction of the cost at $99 with participants then in the running for a warbird flight as part of the draw over the weekend.

It is all designed to entice young would-be pilots from as far afield as Coffs Harbour, Gold Coast, and Tenterfield into the ever-expanding program at the aero club which helps aviators complete their first solo flight.

Mr Kiernan said they were pushing the $1500 Assisted Scholarships in the Pathways to Wings program to help create a positive young flying culture on the Northern Rivers with some pilots going on to be instructors.

"It is not out of the reach of young people to come in here and dedicate their days to training,” he said.

"They get taught the art of self-discipline.”

Mr Kiernan said Nathan Laing had been instrumental in packaging the Pathway to Wings program and they were seeing a 30% increase in the uptake of the recreational and commercial training at the club.

He said Mr Laing had also been instrumental in helping to set up a flight simulator at Aero Club which was more efficient and attuned to a modern-day learning methods and provided a hands-on approach to learning in the competency based program.

The program starts on Sunday June 30 and will continue for about ten weeks depending on weather.

Normal cost of the Fly Solo package is $3999 but with the Pathway to Wings program it costs $2499 including BAK lectures and text books.