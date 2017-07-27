21°
Flushed out: Regional NSW high on prescription drugs

JASMINE BURKE
| 27th Jul 2017 1:50 PM

A NEWLY-released report monitoring Australia's drug consumption is ringing alarm bells about the amount of prescription painkillers being used in regional New South Wales.

The report from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission saw fentanyl use in regional areas the second highest drug consumed - behind methylamphetamine - and along with oxycodone was dubbed a pharmaceutical substance with abuse potential.

The National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program report analysed fluids in wastewater treatment plants at 37 locations across Australia, including three unnamed regional NSW sites, to analyse 13 substance types of drug, alcohol and tobacco.

This is the second in a series of nine reports covering 51% of Australia's population, and will be monitored until the end of 2019.

ACIC chief executive officer Chris Dawson said the ongoing trend of cocaine use in NSW called for a multi-faceted approach to combating the illicit drug market.

"While methylamphetamine remained the highest consumed illicit drug of those tested across all regions of Australia, findings show cocaine usage in Australia remains mostly centred in New South Wales across three capital city and three regional sites," Mr Dawson said.

The report revealed alcohol and tobacco remain the highest consumed substances in all areas, and estimated tobacco consumption was generally highest in some sites in regional NSW.

"The national average consumption of alcohol and tobacco per 1000 people per day were 1300 cigarettes or 1200 standard drinks," the report states.

Use of cocaine or MDMA substances continued to lag behind the use of methylamphetamine and pharmaceutical opioids.

ACIC will give law enforcement, health and government agencies its reports identifying where the sites are, so they can be targeted by police and health resources.

Topics:  drugs illicit drugs northern rivers crime painkillers regional nsw

