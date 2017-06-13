Flu vaccinations during pregnancy protect mother and baby

VACCINATE: vaccinating against the flu not only protects the mother but helps provide ongoing protection during a baby's first six months of life.

PREGNANT women are being urged to get their free flu vaccination during the peak flu season: June to August.

The flu is more likely to cause severe illness in pregnant women due to changes in the immune system, heart and lungs during pregnancy, which causes pregnant women to be more prone to severe illness from flu, as well as to hospitalisations and even death.

Pregnant women with flu also have a greater chance for serious problems for their developing baby, including premature labour and delivery.

Elizabeth McCarthy, Senior Lecturer, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Melbourne, has stated that vaccinating pregnant women against the influenza gives a "three for one benefit”.

It protects the woman during pregnancy and in the early months of motherhood; protects the young infant through trans-placental antibodies and by flu antibodies in the mother's breast milk, she said.

North Coast GP Dan Ewald said flu shots could be given at any stage of pregnancy, but are best planned during the final three months of pregnancy.

"Flu shots are free for pregnant women and safe for mother and baby... vaccinating against the flu not only protects the mother but helps provide ongoing protection during a baby's first six months of life”, Mr Ewald said.

"It's also important for a pregnant woman to contact a doctor immediately if she has flu symptoms. These include tiredness, high fever, chills, headache, coughing, sneezing, runny noses, poor appetite, and muscle aches.”

Dr Ewald also recommended some simple things such as covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, washing your hands regularly, keeping away from sick people and avoiding crowded places are things everyone can do to stop getting the flu or passing it onto others.