Flu season comes early to Northern NSW

THE annual flu season has arrived early on the NSW north coast, with a steep increase in the number of laboratory-confirmed influenza cases reported in recent weeks.

The North Coast Public Health Unit, which covers the Northern NSW and Mid North Coast Local Health Districts, has received 393 flu notifications in the first six months of this year, including 174 notifications for the month of June.

"The flu season is expected to peak in the coming weeks, so now is a good time to get vaccinated if you haven't already done so,” Director of North Coast Public Health, Paul Corben, said.

This year's flu vaccine covers the four influenza strains circulating in Australia.

"Flu vaccination is free for higher-risk groups, including pregnant women, people with certain chronic medical conditions - such as severe asthma, diabetes or heart disease - and Aboriginal people aged six months to five years, or over 15 years,” Mr Corben said.

"Vaccination is the best protection against seasonal influenza. Those eligible for a free vaccine should make an appointment with their local doctor as soon as possible. Other people should see their GP or chemist.”

As well as getting a flu shot, the following steps can help prevent the spread of flu:

 Avoid people you know are sick with flu

 Avoid crowded places where there may be other people sick with flu

 If you have the symptoms, don't visit vulnerable people or aged care facilities

 Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, use disposable tissues, and dispose of tissues immediately after use

 Wash your hands regularly, especially after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

The Northern NSW Local Health District is partnering with North Coast Primary Health Network in a pilot Winter Strategy program to help general practices keep their most vulnerable patients well and reduce their likelihood of being hospitalised over the winter months.

Across the LHD 30 general practices have registered for the program, which will see general practices working more closely with vulnerable patients over winter. Hospitals will work with GPs to facilitate timely admission and discharge of patients, chronic disease management appointments and the provision of additional resources so that patients can receive timely care during this busy season.

For more information see the NSW Health Influenza Fact Sheet and the Pregnant Women and Influenza Page on the NSW Health Website, www.health.nsw.gov.au