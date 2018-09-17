World wants to see Pacquiao drop Mayweather

(FILES) This file photo taken on November 06, 2016 shows Boxer Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrating after beating Jessie Vargas with a unanimous decision to win the WBO welterweight championship at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. WBO welterweight world champion Pacquiao said November 22 he felt like a young man in his twenties and would relish another crack at Floyd Ma

LET'S cut to the chase. We all want to see it happen: Manny Pacquiao put Floyd Mayweather on his backside

And with a bit of luck, we'll get that chance.

The Fight of the Century re-match is back on the agenda, but there's no guarantees it will happen. On two fronts.

Firstly, is the mouthy Mayweather up to his old tricks, declaring that the super fight is in the works?

Secondly, can Pacquiao deliver a dream result and beat up Mayweather?

It seems unlikely.

But one can't discount the legitimacy of Mayweather's Instagram post when he quipped: "I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year. Another 9 figure payday on the way".

When it comes to dollar signs, the man dubbed 'Money' is always up for the fight.

Back in 2015 when Mayweather collected a unanimous decision victory over Pacquiao, he also pocketed $US220 million US. Pacquiao earned $US100 million.

Floyd Mayweather connects with Manny Pacquiao back in 2015

The re-match, if it comes to fruition, promises to deliver another nine-figure pay cheque for both fighters. Possibly more.

Pacquiao desperately wants a second crack at Mayweather.

Forget about money, it's all about redemption for the Filippino affectionately known as 'Pac Man'.

He wants to hurt the universally hated Mayweather. He wants to wipe the smile off the face of the American.

Pacquiao tried back in May of 2015 but he couldn't land the killer blow.

He threw a total of 429 punches, Mayweather 435.

Pacquiao connected with 81 shots, a percentage of 19 per cent. Mayweather outpointed him in that department, hitting Pacquiao 148 times at 34 per cent.

Floyd Mayweather says the rematch will happen this year

Still, it wasn't a clear-cut victory in the eyes of many, particularly Pacquiao.

"I thought I won the fight," he said during his post-fight interview.

"He didn't do nothing."

Pacquiao reportedly entered the bout with a shoulder injury.

So what can we expect second time around?

Can a fit Pacquiao, 60-7-2, conquer the unconquerable?

Or will Mayweather, arguably the greatest boxer of all time, retire unbeaten on 51-0?

It's hard to see Pacquiao troubling the elusive and accurate Mayweather.

No doubt Pacquiao has the ability to land a knockout blow, but can he get close enough?

It must be said, both men are past their prime.

Pacquiao is 39 and seemingly not as sharp as he once was.

Mayweather, 41, still boasts impeccable timing, but his last outing against UFC king pin Conor McGregor - a bout he came out of retirement for - was far from flattering.

We all want to see Pacquiao triumph.

Who doesn't like the underdog?

Pacquiao is polite, respectful and humble. Mayweather is the polar opposite.

He's arrogant, brash and loathed worldwide.

But in Mayweather's defence, who wouldn't have an ego with fortune and fame that he has richly achieved in 22 years in the sport?

One thing we do know is time is running out.

And all we can do is sit and wait.