Flowers bloom where hall once stood

SOWING THE SEEDS: Skylah Kook, 4, with sunflowers planted at the Horseshoe Creek Hall site near Kyogle.
by Susanna Freymark

EVERY time Venessa Kook drove past the site where Horseshoe Creek Hall once stood she felt sad.

For 32 years the 1946 hall had been a part of her family's life.

When Kyogle Council contracted TNW Constructions to knock the hall down in September last year, the Kooks were devastated.

"We were heartbroken every time we came over the bridge," Venessa said.

"The hall was taken away from us and we wanted to do something."

In the same moment, Venessa and her daughter-in-law Zoe had the idea to plant sunflowers at the Green Pigeon Rd site.

With the grandchildren, including four-year-old Skylah, they threw sunflower seeds but because the ground was so hard and solid from the bulldozer work they purchased additional soil to put on top of the seeds.

The rain helped, Venessa said.

Initially the plants looked like weeds and Venessa rang Kyogle Council to make sure they didn't cut them down.

The Kooks kept their sunflower project secret.

Months later the bright flowers came out.

"It brings a smile to people's faces."

Another resident threw pumpkin seeds on the site and they are slowly growing too.

Lismore Northern Star
