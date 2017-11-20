Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Flow Hive team launches new venture

POLLINATOR HOUSE: Flow Hive's new product, the .
POLLINATOR HOUSE: Flow Hive's new product, the .
JASMINE BURKE
by

THE father-son team behind Flow Hive has released a new product for solitary bees and other pollinating insects on the brink of extinction - the pollinator house.

According to the UN, native bees and butterflies are facing dire threats from habitat loss and pesticide use. Up to 37 per cent of species globally have declined, and 9 per cent face extinction.

With a pollinator house, almost anyone can provide pollinating insects on their patch of the planet with a warm, dry place to call home.

Crafted from sustainably-sourced bamboo and upcycled off-cuts of the FPSC-certified western red cedar used in the construction of the Flow Hive, all profits from the sale of pollinator houses will go to habitat protection and regeneration projects.

"I was in the factory looking at a pile of Flow Hive off-cuts and I thought, 'how can we reuse these and upcycle our waste?'” Flow Hive co-inventor Cedar Anderson said.

"So we re-cut the disused pieces and turned it into this beautiful western red cedar pollinator house for solitary bees to come and raise their young.

"In creating (the) habitat we give these pollinators stepping stones through the urban landscape, building corridors between our wild spaces.

"If we can give them enough homes we can bring back some of these important species from the brink of extinction.”

With the Flow Hive logo and the distinctive gabled roof of the Flow Hive Classic, these homes for pollinators are roughly the size of a toaster and can be installed pretty much anywhere.

Each is a unique collector's item and are now available for $79.95. Visit the shop at honeyflow.com.au to order.

Topics:  flow hive northern rivers business northern rivers environment pollinating insects

Lismore Northern Star
'Significant' drug operation to run for a week

'Significant' drug operation to run for a week

“THIS is significant operation and involves a large amount of local and Sydney police resources.”

Guns drawn as driver rams police car, causes head-on crash

Police allege that a man in a stolen car deliberately rammed a police vehicle in Lismore over the weekend.

Police allege the driver was in a stolen car

Where will our recycled Christmas tree end up this year?

Lismore's recycled Christmas tree.

It started out in Lismore and last year went to Clunes

Baby koala infested with 100 ticks

Mafeking, a young koala who was found on the ground covered with more than 100 ticks, has been recovering well at Friends of the Koala after a blood transfusion.

He had blood "pouring out of his head and arms”

Local Partners