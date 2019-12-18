Flow Hive reveals the company’s next big goal

AN INNOVATIVE Northern Rivers business has announced its commitment to a global movement that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Flow Hive's co-inventor, Cedar Anderson, said they had joined the NetZero 2030 movement.

More than 500 companies around the world have now committed to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions to reach net zero by 2030.

The companies are committed to doing business in an ethical and sustainable manner.

"Global emissions are the major challenge of our time," Mr Anderson said.

"Once you start digging, it is quite incredible just how many things we do that has an impact ‒ we are all a part of it.

"We believe that making a commitment to net zero is a really important step for the future of our home planet.'

"We are passionate about making innovative beekeeping equipment and engaging bee content that inspires and supports beekeepers around the world.

"We strive to do business in a regenerative, ethical and sustainable manner."

To achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions, Flow will conduct a thorough assessment and define the best ways to reduce, eliminate and mitigate our carbon emissions.

"In the meantime, we will continue to create a positive impact through our social and environmental programs that support pollinator habitat, education and research, and engage the community in the wonderful world of beekeeping," Mr Anderson said.

"This commitment to significant carbon reduction leading to a net zero future by 2030 is part of the most concentrated climate action effort by as large a constituency of businesses in the world.

"It demonstrates true leadership in a time of severe environmental and economic unrest and uncertainty.

"It's great to see so many companies around the world committing to net zero targets.

"My sincere hope is that we can achieve this much sooner than the 2030 deadline."