Floods delay papers from reaching our readers

31st Mar 2017 7:49 PM Updated: 1st Apr 2017 6:57 AM
Floods across Northern New South Wales are presently set to delay our papers getting in
Floods across Northern New South Wales are presently set to delay our papers getting in Marc Stapelberg

EX-tropical Cyclone Debbie has delayed our papers (The Tweed Daily News, Northern Star, Daily Examiner and Coffs Coast Advocate) from getting to communities in Northern New South Wales.

The closure of the Pacific Hwy at Chinderah means communities in Tweed, Lismore, Grafton and Coffs Harbour will have to wait for their newspapers as it appears impossible to freight them in.

Northern New South Wales Regional General Manager Steve Bowden said all the papers for these communities are currently stuck on trucks at Chinderah. 

"We will be doing everything possible to get our print products out, once the road is opened," he said.

Mr Bowden said the situation was regrettable but teams had worked right through the night making every effort to ensure the company's print products reached the impacted areas.

"At a time like this our people are every bit as passionate as our community about ensuring we tell your stories."

Topics:  coffs coast advocate daily examiner northern star papers tweed daily news

EX-tropical Cyclone Debbie has delayed our papers from getting to communities in Northern New South Wales.

Community spirit emerges in the floods

FITTING SOUNDTRACK: Folk band The Button Collective play their instruments with gusto to a stranded family on Ballina St.

Folk music played as a family stood stranded in the floodwater

Woman's body found in flooded property at Burringbar

Flooding in Murwillumbah on March 30, 2017.

A family member made the discovery on a flooded property

VIDEO: Lismore CBD completely underwater as river peaks

The flood water near reaches 1974 levels in North Lismore.

Wilsons River peaks at 11.57m

Community spirit emerges in the floods

AMID the chaos in Lismore the sound of folk music drifted through the air as three local musicians played across floodwaters to a stranded family.

Carboot market cancelled for first time in 29 years

NOT ON: The next Lismore Car Boot Market will be held on Easter Sunday, April 16.

Find out here an update list of markets for this weekend

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you a resident in the area allowed to purchase them?

Five local acts confirmed for Splendour 2017

Artwork for Dope Lemon's first release, Uptown Folks.

Can you guess who?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

THE original Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews, is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

BOOKS: Werewolf Tommi Grayson is back in Berlin

Cover art for the book Who's Afraid Too?

"So much of what makes a sequel great is expansion”

