Floods delay papers from reaching our readers

Floods across Northern New South Wales are presently set to delay our papers getting in

EX-tropical Cyclone Debbie has delayed our papers (The Tweed Daily News, Northern Star, Daily Examiner and Coffs Coast Advocate) from getting to communities in Northern New South Wales.

The closure of the Pacific Hwy at Chinderah means communities in Tweed, Lismore, Grafton and Coffs Harbour will have to wait for their newspapers as it appears impossible to freight them in.

Northern New South Wales Regional General Manager Steve Bowden said all the papers for these communities are currently stuck on trucks at Chinderah.

"We will be doing everything possible to get our print products out, once the road is opened," he said.

Mr Bowden said the situation was regrettable but teams had worked right through the night making every effort to ensure the company's print products reached the impacted areas.

"At a time like this our people are every bit as passionate as our community about ensuring we tell your stories."