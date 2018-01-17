Floods cause decrease in sales and land value in Lismore

STILL VERY VALUABLE: Land values in Lismore held their own or increased despite the flood last March.

STILL VERY VALUABLE: Land values in Lismore held their own or increased despite the flood last March. The Northern Star Archives

LAND values in Lismore were able to maintain positive growth despite a decrease in sales and value in some areas, caused by the March floods in 2017.

In latest figures released by NSW Valuer General Simon Gilkes it was revealed residential and rural land values in the shire experienced a moderate increase, industrial land values experienced a slight increase and commercial land values remained steady.

He said the most significant issue for the Lismore LGA area was the major flood in March/April.

The combined value of the 18,137 properties listed in the Lismore Local Government Area increased from a total of $3,536,756,430 on July 1, 2016 to $3,742,701,679 at July 1, 2017, an overall increase of 5.8 per cent.

Residential land values showed a moderate increase between 2 per cent to 9 per cent in and around Lismore, Goonellabah, North and South Lismore. The affordability of land in the area compared to coastal areas saw an increase in demand.

Low density residential North and South Lismore experienced a considerable slow down in the volume of sales after the March/April floods, but sales that did occur saw a 4-8 per cent increase.

The desire to live in smaller villages within easy access to Lismore continued as demonstrated by sales activity.

Village land values overall showed an increase of about 4-9 per cent, Bexhill, Clunes, Dunoon, Nimbin and The Channon showed the biggest increase in values with 9-10 per cent improvement in values.

Land values in the village of Caniaba remained steady following strong increases in past years.