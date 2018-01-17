Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Floods cause decrease in sales and land value in Lismore

STILL VERY VALUABLE: Land values in Lismore held their own or increased despite the flood last March.
STILL VERY VALUABLE: Land values in Lismore held their own or increased despite the flood last March. The Northern Star Archives
Cathy Adams
by

LAND values in Lismore were able to maintain positive growth despite a decrease in sales and value in some areas, caused by the March floods in 2017.

In latest figures released by NSW Valuer General Simon Gilkes it was revealed residential and rural land values in the shire experienced a moderate increase, industrial land values experienced a slight increase and commercial land values remained steady.

He said the most significant issue for the Lismore LGA area was the major flood in March/April.

The combined value of the 18,137 properties listed in the Lismore Local Government Area increased from a total of $3,536,756,430 on July 1, 2016 to $3,742,701,679 at July 1, 2017, an overall increase of 5.8 per cent.

Residential land values showed a moderate increase between 2 per cent to 9 per cent in and around Lismore, Goonellabah, North and South Lismore. The affordability of land in the area compared to coastal areas saw an increase in demand.

Low density residential North and South Lismore experienced a considerable slow down in the volume of sales after the March/April floods, but sales that did occur saw a 4-8 per cent increase.

The desire to live in smaller villages within easy access to Lismore continued as demonstrated by sales activity.

Village land values overall showed an increase of about 4-9 per cent, Bexhill, Clunes, Dunoon, Nimbin and The Channon showed the biggest increase in values with 9-10 per cent improvement in values.

Land values in the village of Caniaba remained steady following strong increases in past years.

Topics:  floods-six months on land values lismore flood 2017 northern rivers real estate

Lismore Northern Star
Don't blame the lake for gastro: Doctor

Don't blame the lake for gastro: Doctor

THERE are "plenty of other plausible ways people could get gastroenteritis on a hot day on the lake”, a local doctor has warned

Traffic headache hits Bruxner Highway

ROADWORKS HELL: Long wait times for motorists have set in at the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar as work to replace a culvert gets underway.

There is no avoiding this major thoroughfare

Massive new development to unleash congestion 'bomb'

NEW SUBURB: A map showing the total area rezoned in 2014 to make way for a massive new housing estate on Byron Bay's western fringe.

"It's just going to be a nightmare”

When you're on the front page because you want a job

Lisa Purcell and Mitchell Hardman are looking for work in Casino.

Need a job?

Local Partners