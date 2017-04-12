25°
News

Floods can't dampen Lismore businesses

Alison Paterson
| 12th Apr 2017 12:46 PM
Betta Home Living manager Brad and store owner Glenn are in the midst of sorting out their shop in Woodlark St, Lismore. Glenn reckons the business which employs 19 people will take a couple of months to be back to normal. The store has plenty of small appliances such as blenders, kettles and mixers, as well fridges, washing machines, driers, mattresses and bed frames.
Betta Home Living manager Brad and store owner Glenn are in the midst of sorting out their shop in Woodlark St, Lismore. Glenn reckons the business which employs 19 people will take a couple of months to be back to normal. The store has plenty of small appliances such as blenders, kettles and mixers, as well fridges, washing machines, driers, mattresses and bed frames. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER the adrenaline of surviving the floods, rescuing stock from the floodwater and cleaning out their premises of the mud, filth and debris left behind, business owners in Lismore are looking forward to seeing their customers.

On Tuesday while the state Minister for Small Business and Deputy Premier John Barilaro, announced a million-doller fund to kick-start flood-affected businesses, all over the CBD, retailers were doing their best to get back on track.

During the dark days of the flood, all the reatilers expressed the hope residents would flock back to the centre of Lismore and support them once they opened their doors again.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

When Glenn Cain heard his Betta Home Living store in Lismore was badly impacted by the floods, he immediately left Sydney to view the damage at the business which employs 19 people.

Together with shop manager Brad Gosling, staff, family and friends, Mr Cain has been hard at work cleaning up and sorting out flood-damaged stock.

Now Mr Cain who is the second generation of his family to own and operate the Betta Casino and Lismore stores, is already open and selling some items.

"We have plenty of small appliances, beds, mattresses and laundry white goods," he said, in between sorting out the rest of the retail and back-office floorspace.

"We have 19 people working here and we started cleaning out on the Sunday."

Heather McDiarmid who operates the Night Owl convenience store a few doors down in Woodlark St, is hopeful their previously busy trade will resume.

Ms McDiarmid who has lived in the area for 23 years, recently took over the business and echoed the fact she felt flood insurance was too costly for small businesses.

"On Monday we were cleaning our shop and a man stuck his head in and asked if were open," she said.

"He said he wanted a cigarette lighter and we moved on from there."

Now Ms McDiarmid, her staff and volunteers have cleaned the premises thoroughly and it is back to it's pre-flood sparkle.

"More than 50 people came in and helped us get back trading," she said.

With a positive attitude, she is taking one day at a time.

"We've just paid off our Christmas stock and we hope people will here for Easter eggs," she said.

"Most of the suppliers have been understanding."

In the Strand Arcade off Molesworth St, Robyn Lattimer of Femme Mystique said her lingerie shop had been covered in mud and she had lost stock.

"This is my 25th year in business," she said.

Next door, Julia Taranto of My Tailoress Boutique managed to evacuate her couture dresses before the flood. "We opened last Thursday for girls wanting dresses for balls and weddings," she said.

On Ballina Rd (Bruxner Hwy) the liquor store Dan Murphy is still closed, however, a Woolworths spokesman said the Dan Murphy's team are making every effort to open our store for customers as soon as possible.　

Red heart flags are being hung at Lismore businesses to symbolise the CBD's resilience as the region continues its road to recovery after floods ravaged the city.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  business flood northern rivers business northern rivers flood northern rivers natural disaster

Floods can't dampen Lismore businesses

Floods can't dampen Lismore businesses

DESPITE the floods which left their shops filthy and devastated their stock, Lismore business owners are cleaning up and opening their doors.

DONATE NOW: Flood Appeal climbs past $181k mark

Adam Gilchrist shows his support for the Lismore Flood Appeal. Photo: Lismore City Council.

Adam Gilchrist lends his support

Do's and dont's: Bluesfest survival guide

YES WE ARE: An enthusiastic crowd at the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014.

Yes to hats and gumboots. No to pets or umbrellas.

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Local Partners

Operation Tortoise - Slow and steady, there is no race

"AFTER 20 years of double-demerits, it seems that people still don't get it."

Trivia lovers quizzed for a good cause

INDUNDATION: Locals have gathered at Riverside Park in Lismore to observe rising floodwaters on the Wilsons River. As of noon Sunday, the Wilsons River was 8.40m and rising, with a major flood peak expected sometime this afternoon.

Trivia Night for Lismore flood relief fundraiser tomorrow

Nimbin Roots Festival line-up unveiled

PRAY: Black Rabbit George, aka Paul George, will perform in Nimbin this September.

More than 50 acts announced for the September event

Do's and dont's: Bluesfest survival guide

YES WE ARE: An enthusiastic crowd at the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014.

Yes to hats and gumboots. No to pets or umbrellas.

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Nimbin Roots Festival line-up unveiled

MOLRE than 50 acts announced for September event

Do's and dont's: Bluesfest survival guide

YES WE ARE: An enthusiastic crowd at the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014.

Yes to hats and gumboots. No to pets or umbrellas.

Wear your drinks on your sleeve this Bluesfest

Saxophonist Kamsai Washington put a huge show on at Bluesfest.

Wristbands a digital wallet for all drinks purchased at on-site bars

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

Bad news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow says a reunion is “not going to happen.”

Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon spotted in Byron Bay

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS

Bromance booming on the Northern Rivers

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees ...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Outstanding Commercial Investment in Upmarket Complex

2/59 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $475,000 to...

Situated in an upmarket complex in Byron Bays popular Arts and Industrial Estate, this spacious 134m2 commercial building is beautifully appointed with high end...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Ideal Beachside Investment With Guaranteed Return

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with a guaranteed return. Not only will...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 Contact Agent

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villa&#39;s

3/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $3,100,000

Located in the exclusive world class Cypress Villas, this stunning award winning residence offers a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal...

Luxury Home Metres from Wategos Beach

9 Brownell Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Grand in design and proportion, this prestigious home is located just a few steps away from the breathtaking beauty of Wategos Beach and Cape Byron...

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!