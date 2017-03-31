Flooding and fallen trees affect our northern communities

A tree had fallen down across the road near the Byron Golf Club on Bangalow Road.

BYRON Bay and Bangalow didn't miss out on the remnants of Cyclone Debbie, along with the rest of the Northern Rivers.

From water over the road, flooded schools and trees falling over thoroughfares, they were captured by Byron Shire News editor Christian Morrow.

Bangalow Weir goes under. Christian Morrow

"Council were onsite quickly to remove the tree,” he said.

Since 9am yesterday Cape Byron recorded nearly 150mm of rain.

Further north between 300 and 490 millimetres of rain was recorded in the 24 hours to 2am Friday over the upper and middle parts of the Brunswick valley.

Not students at Bangalow Public School today. Christian Morrow

During the 2 hours to 4am Friday, rainfall has started to ease with 20 to 25 mm recorded during that period.

Rain is forecast over the next few hours but will not cause further river rises.

Major flooding is occuring along the Marshalls Creek.

The Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel peaked at 4.47 metres with major flooding around 02:30 am Friday 31 March and is falling.

Moderate flooding is occuring along the Brunswick River at Mullumbimby (Federation Bridge).

Byron Street in Byron Bay was a bit wet underfoot. Christian Morrow

The Brunswick River at Mullumbimby (Federation Bridge) will peak between 4.30 and 4.40 metres around 05:00 am Friday with moderate flooding.

Flood Safety Advice:FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately