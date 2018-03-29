Flood warning as tropical low threatens Qld

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for a large swathe of the Queensland coast with a tropical low to approach over the weekend.

At 2.10pm today the bureau issued an initial flood watch for coastal catchments between Cairns and Burnett Heads. That area covers more than 1300km and the vast majority of the central and northern Queensland coastline.

The bureau warned river level rises and areas of flooding may develop in the flood watch area from Monday.

Modelling showing a large system of the coast of Queensland. Thursday March 29. PICTURE: WindyTV

There are fears a tropical low in the Coral Sea is likely to approach the coast over the weekend.

The bureau issues initial warnings to allow the public a chance to prepare for weather events.

"Areas of heavy rainfall may develop within the flood watch area from late Sunday through to Tuesday," the bureau warned.

"The location of the heaviest rainfall remains uncertain and is dependent on the movement of the low.

"Further updates will be provided over the weekend as more information becomes available.

"Any significant rainfall may cause river level rises above the minor flood level from Monday and may also lead to local flooding.

"Catchments that have received recent rainfall are expected to respond quickly."

Catchments which may be affected

Mulgrave and Russell Rivers

Johnstone River

Tully River

Murray River

Herbert River

Black River

Ross and Bohle Rivers

Haughton River

Burdekin River downstream of Burdekin Falls Dam

Don and Proserpine Rivers

Pioneer River

Connors, Isaac and Styx Rivers and Plane Creek

Mackenzie and Fitzroy Rivers and Shoalwater and Water Park Creeks

Calliope River

Boyne River

Baffle Creek

Kolan River

The bureau said warnings were already in place for the Tully, Murray and Herbert catchments from rainfall earlier this week.

"These catchments are again at risk of further flooding next week."

The latest modelling shows Mackay could bear the brunt of the tropical low.

The system has proved difficult to predict.

The Ross River Dam was this morning at 93 per cent capacity.