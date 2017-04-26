Flood victims get the chance to face insurers

THOSE people who have lodged claims with their insurance companies after the floods have the opportunity to sit down and discuss their case with industry experts tomorrow.

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) will hold insurance forums for claimants affected by damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Debbie and its aftermath.

The forums will be attended by the ICA, key insurance companies, Legal Aid and the Financial Ombudsman Service.

ICA CEO Rob Whelan said the forums would cover key aspects of the recovery process, including claims management, rebuilding and dispute resolution.

"Policyholders will be able to sit down with a representative from their insurer or a relevant expert to discuss any concerns or issues they may have about their claim," Mr Whelan said.

"The forums are open only to householders and businesses who have lodged claims, which preserves their privacy and allows insurers to focus their resources on those who need the most assistance."

The policyholder-only forums will take place on the following dates:

. Lismore: Thursday April 27, 6-9pm

. Tweed Heads: Friday April 28, 6-9pm

Registration is essential. To register and for venue details, please phone 1800 734 621. Registrations close at noon on the day of each forum.