Flood victim almost becomes scam victim too

A LOCAL woman has warning the public after she was almost made the victim of an alleged phone scam.

The Lismore woman, who did not want to be identified, said that she received a call allegedly from her bank.

She said the recorded message, allegedly from the ANZ bank, recited her name and the last four digits of her debit card.

Once she got placed onto an operator, she realised something wasn't quite right when they asked for her full name (her middle name had not been stated in the earlier recorded message) but did not ask her to confirm her date of birth, as her bank usually required.

The woman said the caller used the same recording "as if you ring any of the major banks", where you have to press 1 for this, 2 for that, 3 for another option, or - in this case - 4 to speak to an operator, the option she chose.

"It was identical," she said.

"It was just a few little things, like asking for confirmation of my date of birth, or secret questions.

"They don't ask for anything they usually ask for."

When the woman asked the caller to restate their name, the caller hung up.

Then the Lismore woman's family members did a bit of Googling and found indications that it could be a scam.

After informing both ANZ bank and the local police, the Lismore woman wanted to warn the public, as she was worried that with the type of scam it was that it could be applied to any of the major banks, not just to ANZ customers.

"This scam has hit Lismore and I don't want all our friends here who have been hit by the flood to (be scammed)," she said.

As someone who lived in the flood zone herself, she said, she hated the thought of those who had already lost so much to then potentially lose out more to scammers at this time.

To report scam activity visit www.scamwatch.gov.au.