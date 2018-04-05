Flood timeline as it happened a year ago

Will Gradon, 5, of East Lismore, gets to wear his new rain coat as rain hits the North Coast.

Tuesday, March 28:

2.28pm: BoM issue Flood Watch for Moderate to Major flooding for the Tweed, Brunswick, Richmond-Wilsons, Clarence and Upper Macintyre Valleys.

3.00pm: Flood Watch issued by the SES.

Wednesday, March 29: Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves into Northern NSW.

9.57am: BoM issue Severe Weather Warning for Heavy rainfall.

10.45am: SES issue Severe Weather Warning.

Thursday, March 30:

9am: SES issue a Flood Watch for the "Richmond-Wilsons River Valley” and others.

12noon: SES re-issue a warning titled: "Severe Weather Warning and Flood Watch issued for people in the Northern Rivers”

12.39pm: BoM issue Moderate Flood Warning.

1.52pm: River at Nimbin passed its 1974 level according to the Lismore Citizens' 2017 Flood Review.

3.38pm: BoM issue Major Flood Warning for 11m early Friday morning.

4pm: SES issue Major Flood Warning for the Wilsons River. SES also issue Moderate to Major Flood Warning for the Tweed River.

4.30pm: SES again issue Major Flood Warning for the Wilsons River

Flood Evacuation Order for Lismore CBD, and North and South Lismore

As a result of a revised prediction by the Bureau of Meteorology for the Wilson River at Lismore of 11 metres early Friday morning, the NSW State Emergency Service is directing residents to evacuate immediately.

Do not delay your evacuation. Roads will be congested or closed. You could become trapped and need rescue. Remaining in flooded areas is dangerous and may place your life at risk.

8.15pm: Major Flood Warning issued for the Wilsons River at Lismore and minor to moderate flood warning for the Richmond River.

People in low lying areas in Lismore CBD, North Lismore and South Lismore should evacuate immediately to family and friends outside of the flood zone. An Evacuation Centre has been set up at Southern Cross University - Military Road East Lismore.

9.44pm: BoM issue warning of 11.5m height on Friday morning.

SES issue Major Flood Warning issued for the Wilsons River at Lismore and minor to moderate flood warning for the Richmond River

Authorised By: Andrew McPhee (Incident Controller)

People in low lying areas in Lismore CBD, North Lismore and South Lismore should evacuate immediately to family and friends outside of the flood zone.

An Evacuation Centre has been set up at Southern Cross University - Military Road East Lismore

Major flooding is forecast along the Wilsons River at Lismore Thursday night, with river levels predicted to be higher than the 2001 and 2005 floods. Further rises are possible with rainfall forecast overnight tonight.

10pm: Flood Evacuation Warning for Kyogle

Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so. A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if evacuation is required.

11.30pm: Flood Evacuation Order for Lismore CBD, and North and South Lismore

As a result of a revised prediction by the Bureau of Meteorology for the Wilson River at Lismore of 11.5 metres on Friday morning, the NSW State Emergency Service is directing residents and businesses are to evacuate immediately.

The levee may commence to overtop into the CBD anytime from midnight tonight. When the levee begins to overtop, a siren will be sounded. This will be:

Siren for One Minute, Silence for One Minute, and Siren again for one minute.

When you hear this siren, you must evacuate the CBD immediately as evacuation routes will be congested and close quickly.

Friday, March 31:

Levee breached.

BoM lists a 3am levee breaching time.

11.12am: Flood peak 11.59m.