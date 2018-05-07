Flood-struck groups eligible for $15,000 grants

Non-profit groups hit hard by flooding after Tropical Cyclone Debbie have been invited to apply for up to $15,000 in grants.

Contributed Yokok Hendrix

NON-profit groups in the areas hit hardest by Tropical Cyclone Debbie can nab up to $15,000 in grants to help bolster their recovery efforts.

The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal has invited not-for-profit groups in eligible areas, including the Northern Rivers, to apply for a share of the Repair-Restore Renew funding, which has a total pool of more than $240,000.

NSW groups eligible for the grants include those in the Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley, Tweed and Tenterfield local government areas.

A total of eight council areas in Queensland are also eligible for the funding, which has been supported by Australia Post, ANZ, Aussie Farmers Foundation and John T Reid Charitable Trusts along with a host of individual donors.

FRRR Disaster Recovery and Resilience manager Janet Phillips said the program was designed to help address "medium to long-term” impacts of the disaster.

"We recently visited a number of communities in Queensland and Northern New South Wales that were impacted by Cyclone Debbie,” she said.

"It's very clear many people are still dealing with their personal recovery and some local leaders have identified projects that will support long-term recovery and benefit the whole community.”

The program can help to fund a broad range of needs, including future disaster preparedness, and will see grants between $100 and $15,000 offered to groups affected by the cyclone or subsequent flooding in late March and early April last year.

Applications close at 5pm on Monday, June 18.

Applicants can phone 1800 170 020, email recovery@frrr.org.au or visit www.frrr.org.au/RRR.