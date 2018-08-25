Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man alleged to have breached his supervision order was detained in custody on Friday afternoon.
The man alleged to have breached his supervision order was detained in custody on Friday afternoon. John Weekes
News

Flood shelter stalker faces new allegation

John Weekes
by
25th Aug 2018 6:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SERIAL sexual predator who stalked a girl he met at a centre for flood victims has been detained after new allegations emerged.

Gordon Anthony Allwood was previously jailed after pleading guilty to unlawfully stalking a teenage girl.

The girl, aged 15, had gone to Gatton with her family to help victims of the catastrophic 2011 floods.

At Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Martin Burns ordered Allwood be detained in custody.

The Supreme Court heard Allwood was accused of breaching supervision, and faced charges at magistrates court level.

NewsRegional has learned Allwood, now in his late 40s, is listed for a committal at Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 24 on 13 charges.

These charges include four of a sexual nature and nine of contravening an order.

In Queensland, jailed sex offenders, such as Allwood, who are due to be released can be placed on supervision orders, released on parole with supervision, or given continued detention.

In May 2012, Allwood was sentenced to two years in jail but with parole eligibility set for July 14 that year.

An Ipswich court that year heard Allwood had previous convictions for aggravated sexual assault and indecent treatment of boys.

- NewsRegional

2011 floods brisbane court child safety dpsoa gatton ipswich court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Puppet show re-imagines classic fairytale

    premium_icon Puppet show re-imagines classic fairytale

    Whats On ONE of our favourite childhood stories will be retold as Red Racing Hood, and it is coming to the Northern Rivers.

    • 25th Aug 2018 6:00 AM
    Standing up to creeps: Residents take back their beach

    premium_icon Standing up to creeps: Residents take back their beach

    Crime Creepy, predatory male behaviour at clothing optional beach

    Imagine if an app could replace our government

    premium_icon Imagine if an app could replace our government

    Opinion "The current system is broken beyond recognition”

    Mother of 15 was 'respected by all who knew her'

    Mother of 15 was 'respected by all who knew her'

    News She was described as being very kind and of gentle disposition

    Local Partners