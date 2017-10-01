Flood sees club green-light massive renovation program

HARD WORK: Lismore Workers Club is rebuilding after the devastating floods in March this year.

HARD WORK: Lismore Workers Club is rebuilding after the devastating floods in March this year. Samantha Poate

THE flood may not have been the worst thing after all, as Lismore Workers Club said it gave it a chance to refurbish the entire lower level.

Digital marketing coordinator Julian Pennisi said staff had been working tirelessly over the past six months to get the club close to 100% operational.

"It's quite an expensive refurbishment. We basically had to rebuild the cafe, the entire kitchen, most of the TAB facilities went under, (and) there was a lot of stuff we couldn't move infrastructure-wise that was destroyed,” Mr Pennisi said.

"We've basically done a massive renovation but the club has a history, having done this over the 60-70 years we've been there.

"Since 1954, we have had two or three major renovations post-flood.

"The upside of it is, it has given us a chance to modernise some things about the club. The new reception area that is being built now will be very modern, with a new sign in and members' facilities.”

He said now the flood renovations were almost complete, the club was looking forward to modernising some of the older facilities in the upper levels.

"We are going to continue to renovate the club in the upper levels. There is a five-year plan,” Mr Pennisi said.

"We are looking into slowly renovating and modernising the parts of the club that are the oldest, like the auditorium, down the track.”

Unfortunately the main facilities that will not be returning in the upgrades are the snooker tables.

The club acknowledged some people would be upset but it would not be cost effective for the venue to replace the tables.

"They were just a huge expense to replace and we obviously can't move them in an event of a flood again, so it is very difficult for us to justify putting them back with the potential they might get lost again,” Mr Pennisi said.

"We are trying to re-purpose that area for entertainment and general use.”

The club will hold an official grand reopening on October 7.