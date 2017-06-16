Flood review a good idea: OPINION

THIS paper's call for an independent review into the March floods has been heeded by local and state governments.

Lismore Council voted unanimously for the review this week and the state government has already acted with the appointment of State Recovery Coordinator, retired NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Dave Owen.

He is expected to seagull on all of the good work that has been happening by various agencies in conducting their own reviews and produce a report in July.

For the sake of transparency and public confidence this review is pretty important.

Let's remember, people lost lives in NSW during this flood, many businesses were ruined, it has cost millions in terms wrecked infrastructure, not to mention the human toll of getting flood predictions, mitigation, protection and evacuations right.

Without a solid set of recommendations moving forward, we are destined to make the same mistake the next time it floods.

After all, the March flood in Lismore was the first time the CBD's levee was topped since it was completed in the 1980s.

Do we build a higher levee? Do we need many more temporary flood barriers? Does everyone in a flood zone need to file a flood plan with council?