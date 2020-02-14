Flood rescue unfolding on busy road near Lismore

A woman is currently trapped in floodwaters on the Bangalow Rd.

A woman is currently trapped in floodwaters on the Bangalow Rd.

UPDATE 3.16pm: LISMORE SES has urged people not to put their lives in danger as they respond to two incidents on Bangalow Rd.

SES crews are currently conducting flood rescues around the Bexhill area.

It is believed a man near Bexhill was able to exit his car safely.

The SES message to drivers was, "if it's flooded turn around and find an alternative route."

ORIGINAL STORY: EMERGENCY crews are en route to a possible flood rescue at Bexhill.

Richmond Police District chief inspector Nicole Bruce said crews were attending Bangalow Road, where a man has allegedly driven into flood water near the Bexhill shop.

A SES spokesman confirmed crews are also assisting police at Bangalow Road and Lagoon Grass Road intersection.

More to come.