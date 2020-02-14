Menu
A woman is currently trapped in floodwaters on the Bangalow Rd.
News

Flood rescue unfolding on busy road near Lismore

Aisling Brennan
14th Feb 2020 2:58 PM
UPDATE 3.16pm:  LISMORE SES has urged people not to put their lives in danger as they respond to two incidents on Bangalow Rd.

 SES crews are currently conducting flood rescues around the Bexhill area.

It is believed a man near Bexhill was able to exit his car safely.

The SES message to drivers was, "if it's flooded turn around and find an alternative route."

 

ORIGINAL STORY: EMERGENCY crews are en route to a possible flood rescue at Bexhill.

Richmond Police District chief inspector Nicole Bruce said crews were attending Bangalow Road, where a man has allegedly driven into flood water near the Bexhill shop.

A SES spokesman confirmed crews are also assisting police at Bangalow Road and Lagoon Grass Road intersection.

More to come.

bexhill emergency rescue flood rescue flood warning northern rivers weather richmond police district ses
Lismore Northern Star

