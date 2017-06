TWO people and their dog have been rescued after they got caught driving in floodwaters at Bilinudgel.

Crews from the Mullumbimby State Emergency Service received a call for a car stranded on a causeway at yesterday afternoon.

Extra volunteers have been recruited this weekend, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a minor flood warning for the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbyn and the Wilsons River at Lismore.