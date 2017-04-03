FLOOD RESCUE: Neighbours pair up to save 26 cats

Among cats rescued from the floods was this nine-week-old kitten which was found after being dumped on a Grafton Road.

UNTIL the floods smashed through the Lismore CBD, shopkeepers Lucinda Dyson and Keith Smith only knew each other by first name.

Realising the river was rising faster than the forecasts predicting Friday morning floods, the pair located on Bridge St evacuated Pets and Saddles Thursday night.

Pet food, birds and equipment wash rushed up high to Mr Keith's shop, Beckinsales Monumental Masons, leaving behind only the cattery when the levy was breached.

Twenty six cats - all rescued from around the Northern Rivers in recent weeks - sat in crates on the ground as cold murky river water gushed into Pets and Saddles.

"There was no water in the street when we started moving them at 11pm at night," Ms Dyson said.

One of the rescued cats was this nine-week-old kitten dumped out on a Grafton road.

"Keith had a crane set up and and he lifted cages straight up into his loft with the cats in them.

"The water was getting higher and higher, and it was waist deep when I got the last cat to him.

"It was terrifying, we were wading through flood waters up to our waist, it was raining and there was debris everywhere.

"It came up really quickly, I think the most terrifying thing was listening to everything crashing on the doors outside".

All were left stranded in Beckinsales Monumental Masons premises until 2pm Saturday, when the SES retrieved them by boat.

Since, the cats have gone into foster care through social media and the use of the #LismoreHelpingHands

hashtag, with Amanda McGrath of Lismore Heights taking in four of the animals.

"I love animals and would do anything to help them," Ms McGrath said.

"(Keith) is truly an angel for what he's dead, without the space he provided everyone would have lost their lives."

Ms Dyson wept as she expressed her thanks.

Beckinsales Monumental Masons at Lismore.

"We've lost everything, but I came out with all the cats intact and a hell a lot of credit goes to Keith."

"Today there are people gurnying by shop with flood lights, I don't even know who they are ... and they're cleaning my shop out.

"They're these perfect strangers."

The cats can only be fostered be fostered for a short period of time so residents are asked to visit the Pets and Saddles Facebook page to donate or to adopt the cats permanently.

Mr Smith said the flood was "bloody terrible" and residents did not get enough warning.

"We've got the flood heights here and we were three centimetres off the '74 floods."