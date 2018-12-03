Flood repairs begin on Pacific Highway

Roadwork at various locations along the Pacific Highway will impact traffic.

Roadwork at various locations along the Pacific Highway will impact traffic. Contributed

ROADWORK at various locations along the Pacific Highway this week that will impact traffic this week.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions north of Ewingsdale and between Wardell and Woodburn.

Work will begin this week on the Pacific Highway between Woodburn and Wardell for repairs to be carried out on the Richmond River embankment.

Sections of the river embankment along the western side of the Pacific Highway were damaged during the March 2017 floods.

Work to repair the damage and strengthen the embankment will be carried out at multiple locations between Woodburn and Wardell and is due to be complete by mid-2019, weather permitting.

Work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday and between 8am and 6pm on Saturday.

Urgent repair work is also scheduled on the Pacific Highway north of Ewingsdale for urgent guardrail repairs to be carried out.

Work will be carried out between Johnston's Lane and Kennedys Lane at Myocum.

To reduce impacts on traffic, work will be carried out between 6pm and 2am on Friday, weather permitting.

For the safety of workers and motorists lane closures will be required, with traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.