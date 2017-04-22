Flood relief grants soon available for SMEs and growers

RECOVERY grants may soon be available to eligible primary producers and small businesses in the Lismore and Tweed areas to provide relief and assist with the clean-up and restoration costs in the aftermath of the North Coast floods.

Additional assistance measures are part of the national Community Recovery Package.

Recovery grants are funded by both the State and Australian governments, with activation of the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) recovery grant provisions requiring specific approval from the Australian Government.

Farmers are not yet eligible to apply for the grants.

Small business operators in the following areas of the North Coast Floods are able to apply:

Lismore City Council (Localities): Lismore, East Lismore, North Lismore, South Lismore, Girards Hill.

Tweed Shire (Localities): Bray Park, Condong, Murwillumbah, South Murwillumbah.

Applications for assistance due October 10