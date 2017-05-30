21°
Flood relief grants welcome news for council

30th May 2017 5:40 PM
Fixing roads. Richmond Valley Council.
Fixing roads. Richmond Valley Council.

DISASTER recovery assistance for roads damaged during the two recent flood events will soon be on its way.

RICHMOND Valley Council has welcomed the commitment from the Federal and State governments estimating up to $10 million worth of damage to roads and drainage has occurred which severely impacted the local area.

Coraki, Bora Ridge, Bungawalbin, Moonem and Swan Bay were some of the worst affected areas.

General Manager, Vaughan Macdonald said the assistance was being provided through the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

Mr Macdonald said the announcements were a welcome reprieve for council and its communities, and he encouraged all affected residents, primary producers, small business owners and non-profit organisations to check their eligibility for assistance through NDRRA.

Available grants

Richmond Valley beef and sugar cane farmers can now apply for grants of up to $10,000, and soybean growers, who were particularly hit hard, are eligible for grants of up to $15,000.

Residents whose homes or belongings have been damaged may also be eligible for assistance.

Mr Macdonald said 50 of council's unsealed roads and 21 sealed rural roads were inundated with water, or suffered significant scouring on steep sections and along shoulders and road edges during the events.

This equates to more than 53 kilometres of council's road network.

As well, he said numerous bridges and causeways were covered by floodwaters, and a number of sealed roads had bitumen stripped off the surface.

"We have many roads which suffered significant damage and road users must exercise extreme caution on these roads,” Mr Macdonald said.

"It is our first priority to ensure residents can safely access these roads as soon as practicable.”

Priority works

Emergency works have been carried out on Rambaldinis, Hogarth Range, Busbys Flat, Stones, Caniaba and Fig Tree roads.

Priority restoration works will be undertaken on Myall Creek Road, Boggy Creek Road, Reardons Lane, Swan Bay-New Italy, Moonem-New Italy and Coraki-Ellangowan roads, with remaining roads to be fixed as quickly as possible.

Mr Macdonald said council crews were working as hard as they could to restore all affected roads, and he thanked the community for their patience.

However, he said some of the damage was quite extensive and a quick-fix solution was just not possible.

"Council's repair bill has been estimated at $10 million, and with such a large area affected, restoration will take time,” he said.

"Therefore, NDRRA assistance is most welcome.”

Further details

For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact the Disaster Welfare Assistance Line on 1800 018 444. To apply for a concessional loan, grant or freight subsidy, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au

Further information on disaster assistance is available on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website disasterassist.gov.au and the NSW emergency information and response website at emergency.nsw.gov.au

　

Topics:  damaged roads disaster recover flood events richmond valley council vaughan macdonald

