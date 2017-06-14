Flood ravaged retailers keeping a weather eye on rain

NOT WORRIED: Tropicana Fruit Shop owner Alex Coronakes said he was keeping an eye on the weather but wasn't too concerned about another March 31 flood.

LISMORE grocer Alex Coronakes has been closely watching the rainfall totals in the Wilsons catchment over the past three days.

It always pays to be prepared for a flood in the Lismore CBD and with the devastating March 31 flood fresh in everyone's memories anxieties are higher than usual.

But Mr Coronakes said the latest weather system as "very tame".

"We've had a lot of rain but's been spread over three to four days," Mr Coronakes said.

By comparison, the March 31 flood was concentrated over just 24 hours. Rain intensity is crucial factor in whether a flood event will eventuate.

Nevertheless local floodwater continues to back up in the Lismore basin due to a out of commission pump, more rain is forecast this morning, and the Wilsons River at Lismore has been steadily rising.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted a 5.5m peak at some point last night.

Mr Coronakes still said he wasn't particularly worried about this one.

"1000 millibars for a low pressure system is not severe system," he said.

"Normally when we get a bigger one down here it's usually 980 or 960 millibars.

"You don't have to be Einstein to read that."

In contrast, he said the Cyclone Debbie flood was obviously going to a be a big one from the way it was impacting central Queensland several days prior.

"I just kept telling everybody 'this is going to be big, you better pack up and get out'," he said of that remarkable weather wevent.

Darryl Clark, of McKenzies Outdoor and Disposals on Keen St said he had a habit of studying the weather and knowing at least a week out from any big systems.

He agreed this rain system was "much slower" than Cyclone Debbie.

Darryl Clark from McKenzies Outdoors and Disposals said the rain had plenty of time to run down the river past Lismore thanks to regular breaks. Hamish Broome

"It's been trying it's hardest now for three days and luckily we're getting a break between showers."

"If we've got to get double the river height (from 5.5 to 11m) that we've got already it's going to take a fair bit of time. If it doesn't rain in the catchment for three hours then the river's going down the whole time."

Mr Clark also point out the rise from 5.5m to just under 11m (when the levee overtops) needed far more rain than 0m to 5m.

"The way I look at it by the time it comes up the first 5m most of that is contained by riverbanks, but when it gets up above the edges in some places and you've got to get another five and a half (metres), it's got a lot more spread, so you need a lot more rain."

"It's a different kettle of fish."

But the rain isn't quite finished yet The latest Bureau forecast is for between 10mm to 25mm, with a 90% chance of rain.

Thursdy and Friday are also in with a very high chance of showers, with up to 10mm.