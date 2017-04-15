25°
News

Flood puts meeting in doubt

15th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
LOSING TRACK: The Woodlawn Cup meeting rescheduled to April 29 at the Lismore Turf Club is in doubt due to flood damage.
LOSING TRACK: The Woodlawn Cup meeting rescheduled to April 29 at the Lismore Turf Club is in doubt due to flood damage. Alina Rylko

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LISMORE Turf Club's impending Woodlawn Cup day is now in doubt.

The Woodlawn Cup was to have been held in March but was washed out and now the re-scheduled cup day on April 29 is under threat following the flood.

Lismore Turf Club chief executive Scott Jones said a decision on whether the meeting went ahead would be made next week.

He said Northern Rivers Racing Association stewards were to have inspected the track this week but it appeared that might now happen on Tuesday.

"I think we are still a chance of racing but we won't know until the stewards have a look,” Jones said.

The Lismore track was inundated by 3m of water during the flood.

"It's the biggest anyone's ever seen but we've been through a few,” Jones said.

"All the major machinery was saved and we've started the clean-up.

"We are under the pump, though.”

While the flood was bad enough, the week of rain following the natural disaster didn't help.

"The track is looking a bit brown, too,” Jones said.

Murwillumbah is down to race on Anazac Day but that meeting is also in doubt.

Undaunted trainer

HIGHWAY Handicaps will resume in Sydney today and while the Northern Rivers doesn't have a represent- ative, there are some interesting runners.

Trainer Brett Cavanough, who has just moved from Albury to Scone, has the impressive Still Undaunted engaged.

The three-year-old gelding son of Duporth has had only three runs for a debut fifth at Wagga and wins at Corowa and Scone.

His win at Scone was impressive, coming from a long way back over 900m.

Cavanough has relocated his stable and family to the Hunter Valley because he believes Scone is a perfect racing base.

"There are only three nurseries in the world - Kentucky, Newmarket and Scone,” he said when enjoying his first racing day at his new home track.

He started three that day, had one scratched at the barrier then and with the other two.

Still Undaunted has thrived since his Scone win and has drawn ideally (6) with Tommy Berry to ride. He has 53.5kg.

Much of the competition comes from down south with the likes of Danny Williams and Barbara Joseph.

Williams has two runners, last start winner Tiger By The Tale and Bandit Belle, while Barabara Joseph and her son Paul Jones also have two, Mercurial Lad and Always Flushed.

Tony Megahey reports rogue talent Mercurial Lad will be finally on his best behaviour for the training team chasing regular TAB Highway success during an exciting expansion period.

"He has any amount of raw ability but he's a damn handful,” Joseph said.

"The stewards ordered him to trial after he copped a warning at Canberra and again ran to the outside fence winning at Goulburn.”

Despite the erratic traits, Mercurial Lad led throughout to win both races convincingly in mid-March. The Goulburn 1400m success was on a heavy eight surface with Brodie Loy aboard.

Mercurial Lad has won three races from just eight starts and country stewards gave him a pass mark to continue to race after a satisfactory recent jump out at the Sapphire Coast track where Joseph Jones Racing has established a new satellite stable.

"The cruel thing is that because he was such a naughty boy, we had to miss the Kembla leg of the Provincial Championships when we really believed he would have been competitive,” Joseph said.

"This horse could be unbeaten. He races in pacifiers and a Norton bit.

"The thing is if he gets to the front too early, he loses it, but hopefully he's learning and he trialled well.

"Brodie Loy knows how to handle him best but for all of this, it's exciting to think how far he might have won by if he didn't do so much wrong.

"That's why we're coming to Randwick.

"He's just three, has only had a handful of starts and won three.

"If Brodie can slot him in with cover, and have the last look, it'd probably be better than if he was in front too early and running the risk again.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  horse racing northern rivers sport

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

THE festival had a touch of Hollywood and plenty of great music on Easter Friday, but not all shows were supported by the audience.

Luck brings lost photo albums home after flood

A box of albums carried away by floodwaters were returned to Barbara Moyle by a good Samaritan.

Read on and see why Barbara Moyle should buy a lotto ticket!

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Remember to eat the leafy tops of beetroot. The leaves are packed with vitamins K and A, and more iron than spinach. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Best buys and the new produce available from Northern Rivers growers

Local Partners

Father and son road trip now a film

CAPTURING their round Australia trip led a Kyogle father and son duo on another journey - to one of the world's most prestigious film festivals.

Roll into town and join in the fun

BIG DAY: Get your billycarts and your outfits ready.

Woodenbong Golf Club Billy-Cart Madness is rolling again

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

THEY ARE BACK: The Lismore Carboot Market is one of many local enterprises keen to support the Lismore Flood Appeal, making it charity-of-the-day at the Easter market this Sunday, April 16.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

The festival had a touch of Hollywood on Easter Friday

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Tom’s trading pirates for dragons

THE Black Sails star talks about Game of Thrones, Doctor Who and his good Aussie mate Luke Arnold ahead of Supanova.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

The festival had a touch of Hollywood on Easter Friday

Byron banishes the blues on opening night at Bluesfest

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

All the best moments from Day 1 of Bluesfest

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

Channel 9 Footy Show presenter Erin Molan shows off her engagement ring.

Erin Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring

Kidman is red hot, once again

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

Cannes roles out the red carpet for Nicole Kidman.

Sunrise’s big win against Today

Sunrise has scored a huge win over Today.

THE breakfast TV wars will see Sunrise broadcast from the Logies.

Inside Heath Ledger's final manic days and sleepless nights

I Am Heath Ledger goes inside the manic days and sleepless nights of Heath Ledger’s life.

What was really going on with Heath Ledger?

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Build in one of Byron&#39;s finest precincts

36 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $2,600,000 to...

Don't let this rare opportunity pass to build your dream home or subdivision (STCA) in one of the most sought after streets of Byron Bay. North facing and sitting...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home offers huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient, leafy and family...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,600,000

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Price Upon...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!