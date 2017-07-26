24°
News

Flood payment approved for Byron Shire

26th Jul 2017 12:03 PM
IN DEEP: This car was caught in the flood in Dryden Street Byron Bay.
IN DEEP: This car was caught in the flood in Dryden Street Byron Bay. Christian Morrow

BYRON Shire residents affected by flooding in March can now access disaster funding.

Parliamentary Secretary for the North Coast Ben Franklin today welcomed the activation of the Commonwealth's Disaster Recovery Payment and the Disaster Recovery Allowance for eligible disaster affected residents in the Byron Shire.

Mr Franklin thanked the Federal Justice Minister Michael Keenan for supporting local communities following Tropical Cyclone Debbie, and for listening to and analysing the hard work of the Byron Shire Council in the wake of the devastating floods.

"While this payment is administered by the Commonwealth, Mayor Simon Richardson came to me to facilitate a meeting with NSW Emergency Services Minister Troy Grant, and then for a meeting with Minister Keenan to put forward Council's case,” Mr Franklin said.

"Minister Keenan took the time to hear the council's concerns and when the facts were presented to his Department they agreed to provide this much needed support to our community.

"It is truly heartening to see the way in which local community members have banded together to recover from this dreadful event, and we've seen the same from the three tiers of government.

"For those affected, this will be a significant boost as they continue along the road to recovery.”

Senator John "Wacka” Williams said he too had made representations to Minister Keenan and he was thrilled with the outcome.

"Lismore and Tweed, quite rightly initially received the lion's share of everyone's attention, but that didn't mean that folk further down the coast weren't doing it tough as well,” Senator Williams said.

"These one-off payments, $1,000 for eligible adults and $400 for eligible children, will ensure that those who have lost their homes or livelihoods receive the additional assistance they deserve.”

Further information on Australian Government assistance is available online at www.disasterassist.gov.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron shire commonwealth's disaster recovery payment disaster recovery allowance flood 2017 northern rivers natuaral disaster

