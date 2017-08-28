Flood looter gets community service

A JIGGI man has been convicted of larceny over his looting of three Lismore premises during the aftermath of the Cyclone Debbie flood.

The floodwaters had only just subsided on the Sunday morning of April 2 when Lorien Rain Sayers decided to take advantage of the disaster in the Lismore CBD - by helping himself to other people's property.

Sayers, 42, did it not once, but three times.

He stole two motorcycle jackets from the KTM trail bike store on Conway St.

He stole three backpack spray units and a radio handset from the Lismore Fire Station, on Molesworth St.

Then it was time for something more decorative, so he lifted a lamp from the Enchanted Florist on Magellan St.

It all happened between 6am and 6.40am, when Sayers' suspicious activity was reported to police.

Sayers was arrested and charged with larceny over the incident.

He was also charged with stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear or physical or mental harm.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to the crimes.

Today in Lismore Local Court Magistrate David Heilpern convicted him of both offences and ordered him to serve 60 hours of community service.