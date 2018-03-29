Flood leads to new uni degree

SOUTHERN Cross University has launched a new degree in 2018 in response to the Lismore flood, a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Coastal Systems.

The degree is one of just a few specialist undergraduate professional engineering degrees in Australia to train industry-ready graduates for work in water engineering, coastal engineering and catchment management.

Students will learn about the best engineering solutions to mitigate, prevent and minimise the impact of floods.

SCU professor Isaac Santos said the degree would combine engineering and hydrology.

"I think we are hoping to equip students with the tools to go out there and be a part of the community,” he said.

Prof Santos is currently undertaking a world-leading flood chase experiment in Coffs Harbour which examines how floods change the quality of local waterways.

"We try to understand where the water comes from, where water goes to and what happens along the way,” he said.

The study looks at gas, chemical and metal levels before, during and after floods.

Prof Santos said it was important to understand what happened to waterways during floods as it could help determine what measures needed to be taken to minimise the impact of flooding.

"From our perspective we are looking at water quality. That's something people potentially ignore because, of course, when you have a flood you want to save your life - water quality is not your first concern,” Prof Santos said.

"But you have minor floods that don't have damages that still create water quality issues and they seem to control much of the chemistry, water quality and the fish stocks.”

Within the degree students will learn out to use hydrology studies to inform the best strategies for flood mitigation.

"The hard approach is like building a levy and drains, and a soft approach is about restoring the landscape and trying to revive our wetlands,” Prof Santos said.

"If you can restore that to some sort of natural conditions, those wetlands mitigate the floods. They tend to hold the water back, filter the water and slow down the whole flushing process.

"You can have a combination of soft and hard approaches to minimise the impact of floods.”

Prof Santos said currently in Lismore the main approach had been drainage systems.

"We have drains everywhere,” he said. "Drains get the water away quicker than a natural landscape but they creat other issues like water quality.

"I think what we have learned is that we really have to try to hold the water back in the slumps for as long as possible.”