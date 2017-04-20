24°
News

Flood funding confusion a storm in a C-cup

Alison Paterson
| 20th Apr 2017 11:50 AM
REBUILDING: Lismore business owners Julie Gibson and Charmaine Todd attended the breakfast forum to learn more about Category C funding options as they plan to rebuild.
REBUILDING: Lismore business owners Julie Gibson and Charmaine Todd attended the breakfast forum to learn more about Category C funding options as they plan to rebuild. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STAND firm and up to insurance companies and fight for your payouts was a key message to Lismore business owners on Thursday morning.

At 7am, the NSW Department of Industry in conjunction with the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry addressed more than 120 business owners from Lismore on a number of insurance, grant and financial issues including how they can access Category C funding.

Speakers at the 90 minute session included Kevin Hogan MP, Insurance Council of Australia's (ICA) Risk & Disaster Management Advisor, Keir Bielecke, Nortec's David Shire and John Newcombe from the Rural Assistance Authority.

Flood Recovery Co-ordinator Euan Ferguson attended but not not address the crowd.

LCCI president, Deborah Benhayon welcomed everyone and encouraged attendees to ask for assistance and clarification regarding the insurance and funding issues facing their businesses.

Mr Hogan thanked people for filling out their information questionnaires which he said allowed the Category C funding to be processed in record time.

BUSINESS RECOVERY: Lismore Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry president, Deborah Benhayon encouraged people to ask for assistance and clarification regarding the insurance and funding issues facing their businesses.
BUSINESS RECOVERY: Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry president, Deborah Benhayon encouraged people to ask for assistance and clarification regarding the insurance and funding issues facing their businesses. Alison Paterson

He then advised business owners were advised to put in claims as soon as possible and not to be off by refusals to honour claims over the phone.

"Ensure you obtain any refusals to pay out insurance caused by flood and storm damage in writing,” he said.

Mr Bielecke reminded the audience the standard definition of flood comprised the covering of normally dry land by water that has escaped or been released from the normal confines of: any lake, or any river, creek or other natural watercourse, whether or not altered or modified; or any reservoir, canal, or dam.

However, one business owner said his property in Union St, South Lismore was flooded when storm-water drains overflowed many hours before the levy broke.

"Its very important to tell the hydrologist that we get out drains blocked up every storm,” he said.

"It's important to tell the hydrologists the damage to our shops was caused by the block up of drains as we had water into our shops well before the flood,” he said.

There was applause when one person asked who would decide if the disaster was a flood or a storm event as they were receiving confusing information from different official sources including government and insurance companies.

Business owners Julie Gibson and Charmaine Todd were there to hear how they could get Category C funding to help them get back on their feet.

"We had water up to a 1m in our office and warehouse,” she said.

"Our paper and packaging warehouse lost a lot of stock.”

Ms Todd who runs a women's weight loss firm, was unable to access her property as there was already 1.7m throughout.

"The water was over my head and we were unable to left the heavy equipment,” she said.

When the Northern Star spoke with the the ICA's general manager media and communications, Campbell Fuller said there is no confusion about why some insurers will call the event a storm or a flood.

"One (insurance firm) may decide to pay and another will not, depending on the policy itself,” he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  category c funding euan ferguson kevin hogan lismore chamber of commerce and industry lismore floods 2017 northern rivers disaster

Claims man having stroke had to drive himself to QLD

Claims man having stroke had to drive himself to QLD

DEMANDS for independent external investigation into ambulance staffing levels on the North Coast after alleged Byron Central Hospital incident.

Flood fashion hits Lismore's streets

A flood appeal range of shirts is selling around town with a portion of proceeds being donated to the Rural Fire Service.

Have you seen these shirts around town?

Stating the obvious and snag-snobbery after the floods

NO THANKS: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visited Lismore on Monday and did not eat a sausage sandwich.

Who took action and who was a political tourist: you decide

Lifesavers set to lower the flags

Surf lifesavers at Lighthouse Beach, East Ballina.

After a demanding season volunteer lifesavers will take a break.

Local Partners

Lifesavers set to lower the flags

AFTER an action-packed and demanding season volunteer surf lifesavers will take a break.

Beef Bonanza is back on calendar in Kyogle

TOP QUALITY: Champion Pen of Vealers from Alf Jarrett at a previous Bonanza.

After a two-year hiatus, it's back!

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald

FMX star is coming back home for a show

Nitro Circus re-confirms Lismore show

THEY ARE BACK: Oakes Oval will host Nitro Circus Live LATER IN April.

Daredevils will also help on flood recovery fundraising with auction

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

IT was the biggest blunder in awards show history but the Logies producers are adamant they won't suffer an Oscars-style stuff-up.

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald

FMX star is coming back home for a show

Try a little Byron Youth Theatre magic

JOIN CLASS: Director of the Byron Youth Theatre Lisa Apostolides and students having fun.

TAKE a bite of the local theatre experience

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

Richard Gere: Why I haven't had a big movie in a decade

Actor Richard Gere participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Norman" at AOL Studios on Thursday, April 13, 2017

“There are definitely movies that I can’t be in."

Elsa Pataky reveals the reason why she calls Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of \"Vacation\" at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Hemsworth's wife talks about Byron Bay

Art meets meat factory at Beef Week

ART PRIZE: Curator Richard Van Haeren (centre) with Northern Cooperative Meat Company employees Lucy Amey and Benjamin Benn look over an entry in the Beef Week Art Exhibition. This year the meat company has a $300 prize for an exhibiting artist.

Things have changed dramatically from that first exhibition

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byrons busy entertainment...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $435,000 to...

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $435,000 to...

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

Quality Home Plus Separate Accommodation

15 Mango Bark Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $980,000 to...

Set on an elevated, private corner position is this spacious quality built home. Through the picket fence to the covered verandah entrance you get the feeling this...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Price Upon...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!